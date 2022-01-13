New adviser, intermediary solutions lead at Russell

A new head of adviser and intermediary solutions has been appointed at Russell Investments.

Neil Rogan was promoted to the role after serving as head of wholesale partnerships for nearly three years.

In his new role, Rogan is responsible for Russell's wholesale, direct to adviser, funds, managed accounts and exchange-traded fund offerings in Australia.

His previous financial services experience includes working in senior roles at Centuria Capital, Gowings, Centrepoint Alliance and AMP.

Such roles included distribution and marketing lead, general manager of investment bonds and leading wholesale funds management efforts.

Last year, the fund manager won a $285 million mandate split across three separate clients.

Clayton Utz, Byrnecut Group and an unnamed reinsurer have tasked the Russell Investments Master Trust to oversee their employees' superannuation plans.

Some 2500 new employees have joined the master trust.