NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
NAB recruits 500 in hiring spree
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 6 OCT 2020   12:31PM

National Australia Bank has hired 500 new employees to its private and business banking division, in a bid to get the "engine room of the economy firing again".

It comes following the recruitment of 52 people to support NAB's private bank and 400 recruits hired to support customers struggling during the COVID-19 crisis.

The bank said the investment in its business and private banking team would help grow the franchise, and would also provide greater support to Australian businesses during the pandemic.

NAB group executive for business and private bank Andrew Irvine said the bank wanted to support small businesses as they shift to drive Australia's economic recovery.

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

"Creating new jobs and bolstering our team to support small business is critical right now as we help businesses through the pandemic and then get the engine room of the economy firing again," he said.

"We have a long history of serving businesses and we are ambitious about helping Australia emerge from this crisis in a stronger position.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

"This is a significant investment in new jobs and demonstrates our commitment to be the bank of choice for Australian businesses."

Irvine said NAB would also work with customers and advocate for reforms to help power the nation's economic recovery.

"Our recent research found eight areas of reform needed for small businesses to thrive in Australia including making it easier to hire employees, harnessing the power of digital tools and opening procurement opportunities," he said.

NAB has provided deferrals on more than 37,000 business loan payments, and has so far provided 6235 loans under the government's SME Guarantee Scheme.

"We are focused on growing our market share in business and private banking by delivering our customers exactly what they want - simpler services and innovative digital products that will help them succeed," Irvine said.

"Our bankers are very active in supporting the bright spots of the economy such as agriculture where we lend $1 in every $3 to Australian farmers and where we have seen a surge in activity amid drought-breaking rains and higher livestock prices."

Read more: NABNational Australia BankAndrew IrvineSME Guarantee Scheme
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Big banks face shareholder action
NAB fined over fees for no service
OpenInvest names chair
Chief economist update: Australian pessimism eases
MLC appoints new head of insto distribution
Super funds lag on disclosure
MLC Wealth risk lead departs
IOOF buys MLC Wealth for $1.4bn
Advice remediation tops $1bn
AMP hires risk lead
Editor's Choice
ESG ETF demand rises: Research
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Wealth managers are increasingly using ETFs to incorporate ethical and responsible investing, flagging that this strategy will eventually substitute the actively-managed part of their portfolios.
Another MLC advice firm exits group
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:40PM
A former MLC-licensed financial advice firm has left the dealer group following the IOOF takeover to join FYG Planners Group.
Australian Ethical cuts fees
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Australian Ethical has cut fees for super fund members as part of what it says is a continued effort to provide lower cost ethical investment options.
Super funds lag on disclosure
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Despite growing demand for it, Australia's superannuation funds are dragging their feet when it comes to portfolio holdings disclosure.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
6
WA Risk and Compliance Discussion Group 
OCT
6
VIC Risk and Compliance Discussion Group 
OCT
6
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
OCT
6
AIST Trustee Forum - Fit & Proper testing of directors - the Dutch experience 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something OYjuGPCV