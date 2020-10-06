NAB recruits 500 in hiring spree

National Australia Bank has hired 500 new employees to its private and business banking division, in a bid to get the "engine room of the economy firing again".

It comes following the recruitment of 52 people to support NAB's private bank and 400 recruits hired to support customers struggling during the COVID-19 crisis.

The bank said the investment in its business and private banking team would help grow the franchise, and would also provide greater support to Australian businesses during the pandemic.

NAB group executive for business and private bank Andrew Irvine said the bank wanted to support small businesses as they shift to drive Australia's economic recovery.

"Creating new jobs and bolstering our team to support small business is critical right now as we help businesses through the pandemic and then get the engine room of the economy firing again," he said.

"We have a long history of serving businesses and we are ambitious about helping Australia emerge from this crisis in a stronger position.

"This is a significant investment in new jobs and demonstrates our commitment to be the bank of choice for Australian businesses."

Irvine said NAB would also work with customers and advocate for reforms to help power the nation's economic recovery.

"Our recent research found eight areas of reform needed for small businesses to thrive in Australia including making it easier to hire employees, harnessing the power of digital tools and opening procurement opportunities," he said.

NAB has provided deferrals on more than 37,000 business loan payments, and has so far provided 6235 loans under the government's SME Guarantee Scheme.

"We are focused on growing our market share in business and private banking by delivering our customers exactly what they want - simpler services and innovative digital products that will help them succeed," Irvine said.

"Our bankers are very active in supporting the bright spots of the economy such as agriculture where we lend $1 in every $3 to Australian farmers and where we have seen a surge in activity amid drought-breaking rains and higher livestock prices."