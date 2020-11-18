Morningstar adds ESG to analysis

The research house has commenced integration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into its analysis of funds, asset managers and individual stocks, calling out subpar approaches to ESG.

As a part of Morningstar's ESG Commitment Level evaluation, research analysts will rate the investment strategy on process, resources and the asset manager and assign a rating of leader, advanced, basic or low.

Morningstar head of research Haywood Kelly said evaluating ESG risk is imperative for companies to meet stakeholder needs and mitigate potential legal or reputational risk.

"Morningstar's equity and manager research teams aim to address these trends and empower investors through long-term, methodological research approaches, bolstered by qualitative analysis and independent thinking," he said.

For asset managers, the analysts will assess the firm's philosophy and process, resources and active ownership.

Those funds rated as leaders are considered as best in class and have a fully incorporated ESG analysis in the investment process from screening to selection, construction and risk management.

In addition, the fund must be backed by an asset manager that has at least an 'advanced' ESG Commitment rating.

Asset managers that are evaluated as leaders are considered by analysts to be the very best at incorporating ESG principles into their investment programs with a clearly articulated ESG philosophy and associated policies

"Leaders should both demonstrate ESG incorporation across all asset classes and/or more than 75% of assets under management and run best-in-class engagement and proxy voting programs," Morningstar said.

Morningstar said its analysts that classify a fund with a "low" rating do not believe it serves the needs of investors that seek investments that meaningfully incorporate ESG whereas for an asset manager it highlights it does not integrate ESG factors into the investment process.

For individual stocks, research analysts will use Sustainalytics' ESG Risk Ratings across 1500 stocks to measure a company's exposure to material risks and evaluate if the risks will materialise which will impact the star rating for stocks.