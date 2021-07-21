NEWS
Superannuation

Modern slavery obligations fall by the wayside: ACSI

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 JUL 2021   12:20PM

Despite pledging to do more to help vulnerable workers, Australia's top 200 public companies are falling short on their modern slavery obligations.

According to a new study by the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors, major companies are providing the bare minimum in terms of disclosing their exposure to modern slavery risk.

Just 5% of companies clearly articulated how they may be involved in modern slavery risk. Many companies express their concerns with supply chain risks rather than modern slavery risks within their operations.

Almost 65% of their reporting did not identify any general modern slavery risk areas/factors relating to company operations.

ACSI suggests that the lack of quality in the reporting could be partly due to a low level of understanding of how businesses fit in human rights frameworks.

"Many ASX200 companies appear poorly prepared to respond to modern slavery incidents that may be identified in their operations or supply chains and are taking few steps to ensure that grievance mechanisms for vulnerable workers are trusted and accessible," the Moving from paper to practice report read.

Further, very few ASX200 companies engage with stakeholders to help inform them about their modern slavery risk management approach to identity vulnerable workers.

The Modern Slavery Act (2018) requires companies with revenue of over $100 million to publicly disclose their exposure to modern slavery risks.

ACSI chief executive Louise Davidson said given that modern slavery is a global issue, Australia's reliance on imported goods is a particular risk for Australian companies.

"While many companies have strong governance of these issues and policies in place, it can be more challenging understand and address what happens in practice across both their operations and supply chains," she said.

The next 12 months will determine whether the act is driving concrete action and continuous effective "box-ticking compliance exercise".

"Investors and other stakeholders have a key role to play in engaging with ASX200 companies to ensure statements give them the information they need to meaningfully assess Australian companies' modern slavery risk management, and that the MSA delivers important change," Davidson added.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
