Executive Appointments

MLC Life appoints chief investment officer

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 2 MAY 2023   12:40PM

MLC Life Insurance has appointed an executive who will take on the dual roles of chief investment officer and deputy chief financial officer.

Hiroyuki Endo, who was most recently the general manager of the separate account investment department for Nippon Life Insurance, MLC Life's parent company, moves to the new post.

Endo began his career with Nippon Life in 1995 and has held several senior roles within the company, including chief manager of the cash management department, and deputy general manager of investment risk management.

MLC Life chief executive Kent Griffin said the appointment is "a sign of the critical, close working relationship between Nippon Life Insurance and MLC Life Insurance, and the commitment Nippon Life has to the success of our business."

Endo succeeds Yosuke Nakano, who will leave MLC Life to join Nippon Life's global business planning department based in Mumbai. Nakano will become general manager and head of Indian business for the global business planning department.

Nippon Life director and managing executive officer Minoru Kimura said: "MLC Life Insurance is core to Nippon Life Insurance's international growth strategy."

"We are delighted Endo-san will be able to bring his significant depth of experience to MLC Life Insurance, as part of our long-term partnership. I'd also like to thank Nakano-san for his dedicated service over many years and wish him the best in his new role in India."

