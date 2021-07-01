NEWS
Investment

Milford lowers fees

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 1 JUL 2021   12:07PM

Milford has lowered fees for its Milford Australian Absolute Growth Fund - W Class.

Fees will drop from 1.13% per annum to 0.9% per annum.

Milford has also elected to cap the performance fee for its W Class at 0.95% per annum and increase the distribution frequency of this fund to bi-annual.

"Since joining Milford I want to ensure that our offer reflects our commitment to support financial advisers and their clients, as well as our desire to expand our adviser client base. Advisers will now have access to the same performance and team, at a fee that is more accessible," Milford head of Australian business Kristine Brooks said.

The Milford Australian Absolute Growth Fund is an Australian equities fund that aims to generate investment returns 5% higher than the RBA cash rate per annum over rolling three-year periods by investing in a portfolio of predominately Australian equities, complemented by some exposure to international equities and cash.

It is available on BT Panorama, BT Wrap, HUB24, IOOF, Macquarie Wrap, mFund, Netwealth, PowerWrap and Praemium.

In May, Milford bolstered its distribution team hiring a head of wholesale distribution - Murray Pell - from Macquarie.

Regan van Berlo, who had been head of distribution, Australia since November 2018, was shuffled to head of retail distribution.

The firm also appointed Brad Mackay to the position of regional manager for Queensland, joining from Centrepoint Alliance.

Read more: Milford AustralianGrowth FundMacquarie WrapBrad MackayBT PanoramaBT WrapCentrepoint AllianceIOOFKristine BrooksmFundMurray PellNetwealthPowerWrapPraemiumRegan van Berlo
