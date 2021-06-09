Metrics adds three investment directors

Private debt boutique Metrics Credit Partners has added three to its investment team, after acquiring a slice of Investec's Australian assets in March.

Mathew Fulton, Marc Hurwitz and are joining Metrics as investment directors. Both are former members of the Investec Australia Corporate and Acquisition Finance (CAF) team, which Metrics acquired in March.

Hurwitz spent 11 years at the Investec CAF team. Before this, he worked at Ellerston Capital, EIM and Goldman Sachs.

Fulton has 18 years of experience. Prior to the Investec CAF role, he worked as Commonwealth Bank of Australia as head of middle market private equity lending, and at Deutsche Bank in London.

Both have experience in Australian and European markets.

The third investment director hire, Charles Tandy, joins from ANZ where he was an associate director and relationship manager within the institutional property group.

Metrics swooped on South African Investec's local corporate and acquisition finance (CAF) loan portfolio, as the latter looked to exit the Australian market after 23 years to focus on United Kingdom and South Africa.

The acquired portfolio included leveraged finance and fund finance loans to corporates and funds across business services, entertainment, retail, childcare, healthcare, mining services and financial services in Australia. The transaction does not include Investec's resource finance, and project and infrastructure finance loan portfolios.

MCP is understood to have acquired about $1.2 billion in assets from the transaction, and already had about $6.5 billion in total assets under management.