Merricks Capital appoints head of distribution

A key member of the Bennelong Funds Management distribution team has taken a new role with Merricks Capital.

Camelia Seric has joined the Melbourne-based investment house and non-bank lender as its new head of distribution.

Spending 10 years at Bennelong, Seric played a major role in assisting the growth of funds under management as director of distribution. In all, she served in four different roles, having started out as a business development officer in 2012.

"We're very grateful for the significant contribution she has made to Bennelong's growth over the past decade, and wish her every success," a spokesperson from Bennelong commented.

Prior to joining Bennelong, Seric spent two years at Plan B Wealth Management in Auckland.

Merricks Capital recently capped off a $40 million senior credit facility with the ICAM Duxton Port Infrastructure Trust (IDPIT), which has developed a port in South Australia's Eyre Peninsula.