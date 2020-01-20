Mayfair fights for use of word

Mayfair 101 is defending a lawsuit over the right to use the word 'platinum', filing a cross claim against Platinum Asset Management, hoping to revoke the word 'platinum' from the trademark register.

Mayfair is arguing that the word is a laudatory and descriptive term which is commonly used, including in the financial industry.

Mayfair 101 Group's managing director James Mawhinney said: "The word 'platinum' is generic and descriptive of the quality of service which Mayfair Platinum's investors receive."

Mayfair Platinum filed its defense and cross-claim in the Federal Court on 17 January 2020, stating Platinum Asset Management should never have been allowed to trademark the word in the Financial Services category.

The cross claim highlights the fact that other companies, including Visa Platinum, had already registered their trademarks in the same category prior to Platinum Asset Management.

Mayfair 101 said it has hired senior counsel Matthew Darke to represent it. Darke recently represented Westpac following the Royal Commission.

"Platinum Asset Management has been facing its own challenges since Kerr Neilson stepped down [as chief executive] in February 2018, with the company's value falling significantly and outflows increasing," Mayfair said in a statement.

"New Platinum Asset Management chief Andrew Clifford and his investment team declined to accept any bonuses in 2018-19 after what the fund manager described as a disappointing investment performance and a 17% decline in annual profit."

Mayfair 101's wholly owned subsidiaries include its investor-facing brands Mayfair Platinum and M12 Global, a London-based company specialising in the issuance of retail bonds.