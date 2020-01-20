NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
Mayfair fights for use of word
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 20 JAN 2020   12:10PM

Mayfair 101 is defending a lawsuit over the right to use the word 'platinum', filing a cross claim against Platinum Asset Management, hoping to revoke the word 'platinum' from the trademark register.

Mayfair is arguing that the word is a laudatory and descriptive term which is commonly used, including in the financial industry.

Mayfair 101 Group's managing director James Mawhinney said: "The word 'platinum' is generic and descriptive of the quality of service which Mayfair Platinum's investors receive."

Mayfair Platinum filed its defense and cross-claim in the Federal Court on 17 January 2020, stating Platinum Asset Management should never have been allowed to trademark the word in the Financial Services category.

The cross claim highlights the fact that other companies, including Visa Platinum, had already registered their trademarks in the same category prior to Platinum Asset Management.

Mayfair 101 said it has hired senior counsel Matthew Darke to represent it.  Darke recently represented Westpac following the Royal Commission.

"Platinum Asset Management has been facing its own challenges since Kerr Neilson stepped down [as chief executive] in February 2018, with the company's value falling significantly and outflows increasing," Mayfair said in a statement.

"New Platinum Asset Management chief Andrew Clifford and his investment team declined to accept any bonuses in 2018-19 after what the fund manager described as a disappointing investment performance and a 17% decline in annual profit."

Mayfair 101's wholly owned subsidiaries include its investor-facing brands Mayfair Platinum and M12 Global, a London-based company specialising in the issuance of retail bonds.

Read more: MayfairPlatinum Asset ManagementMatthew DarkeAndrew CliffordJames MawhinneyKerr NeilsonM12 Global
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Platinum global shares fund to shutter
Platinum funds leak over $100m
Fund managers lag on ESG
Perennial signs small-mid caps boutique
Neilsons sell 10% of Platinum
Platinum LIC posts $29m in losses
Investment manager appoints chief executive
Australian philanthropist donates $100m to journalism
Antipodes Partners expands team
Funds management veteran joins First State Super
Editor's Choice
Opt-out super to hit workers: ISA
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:09PM
New Industry Super Australia research claims to show plans to make superannuation optional for low-income workers is nothing more than a tax grab.
Boutique shuts Aussie equities fund
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:25PM
A Brisbane boutique is winding up an Aussie equities fund, after an investor decided to redeem their money, representing roughly 60% of the fund's assets, just before Christmas.
Job boom expected in 2020
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Close to a third of wealth management organisations are looking to boost staff numbers this year, with sales roles expected to be most in demand.
Spaceship goes on executive hiring spree
HARRISON WORLEY
Spaceship has boosted its executive team through the appointment of three executives, including a former leader of Macquarie and Bennelong Asset Management.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something oe8bS0Jh