Macquarie AM, Mirova seal distribution deal

To meet growing demand for sustainable investment options, Mirova is partnering with Macquarie Asset Management.

The partnership will see the Mirova Global Sustainable Equity Fund distributed via the Macquarie Professional Series, expanding Mirova's wholesale footprint in Australia.

It marks the first thematic sustainable global equities manager to join the Professional Series, with Mirova saying the aim is to meet growing adviser demand for solutions.

The fund seeks positive social and environmental impact through investments in 40-60 global stocks and aims to outperform the MSCI World Index. Current top holdings include Microsoft, Mastercard, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Danaher Corp, with most of the fund's holdings in the US, followed by Denmark and Germany.

Since its inception in 2016, the fund has seen an average total calendar year return of 14.19% versus the benchmark's 13.05%.

"We have seen the accelerated adoption of sustainable investing options by investors who are looking for a genuine approach to ESG investing and we are pleased to be able to share our international knowledge, thought-leadership and experience with Australian investors," Mirova US chief executive Jens Peers said.

Also commenting, Macquarie Asset Management head of public investments, Asia Pacific Megan Aubrey said: "Following an extensive search across different products around the world, we are pleased to partner with Mirova to offer a sustainable investment solution to clients in this market."

"The Macquarie Professional Series is committed to providing investors with greater investment choice and access to world class fund managers and we are excited to add this complimentary strategy to our existing partnership suite."

About 7000 financial advisers are now using the Macquarie Professional Series.