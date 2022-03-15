Macquarie AM goes after US HNWs

Macquarie Asset Management has acquired Central Park Group, a US-based independent investment advisory firm.

Central Park Group specialises in institutional-quality alternative investment strategies for high-net-worth investors.

The company provides financial advisers and their clients access to private equity, hedge funds, and real estate opportunities and strategies.

Its offering is structured for high-net-worth individuals and small institutional investors.

Macquarie said the acquisition is a cornerstone in its efforts to serve US high-net-worth investor demand for alternative investments.

"We are pleased to welcome the Central Park Group team and their clients to Macquarie. While alternative investment strategies have long been a staple of institutional portfolios, they have historically been hard to access for individual investors," Macquarie Asset Management group head Ben Way said.

"Macquarie's long-standing heritage of managing alternative assets and serving the US individual investor marketplace, combined with Central Park Group's track record of developing and distributing innovative alternative investment solutions, will uniquely position Macquarie to offer institutional-quality alternative investments to a broad range of investors."

Co-chief executive and co-chief investment officer of Central Park Group Greg Brousseau added that the firm will continue its work under Macquarie's ownership.

"Central Park Group's founders have dedicated their careers to identifying the most attractive alternative investment themes from leading investment managers and making them available to high-net-worth investors," he said.

"The entire Central Park Group team is excited to continue this work at Macquarie Asset Management and expand the breadth and depth of best of breed offerings for high-net-worth investors."

Fellow co-chief executive and co-chief investment officer Mitchell Tanzman said: "Central Park Group has decades-long relationships with many of the world's leading alternative investment managers. We will continue to offer investors attractive, timely, and appropriate opportunities across the spectrum of alternative strategies."