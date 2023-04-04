Love affair with managed accounts continues

The proportion of Australian financial advisers using managed accounts has more than tripled from 17% a decade ago to a record high of 56% now, according to the latest report by State Street and Investment Trends.

The latest SPDR ETFs/ Investment Trends Managed Accounts Report shows more than one in two financial advisers are now using them in their client portfolios.

"The key message here is that we see the use of managed accounts by advisers going from strength to strength," Investment Trends advisory board chair Sarah Brennan said.

"Back in 2012, we had 50% of advisers saying they weren't using managed accounts - now we've now only got 16%."

Brennan said this has manifested largely through growth in assets under management in managed accounts.

"We're now up to $145 billion in managed accounts in Australia, and that's grown from around $10 billion back in 2015," she said.

According to Brennan, right now managed accounts are mostly used by advisers for clients with $250,000 to $1 million.

"But I think what's really interesting here is if you look at the $100,000 to $250,000 clients or even those with less than $100,000, it's still a significant proportion of their clients that advisers are able to use to managed accounts for," she said.

"While it definitely leans towards that affluent side, I think over time what we're seeing is advisors are using managed accounts for a broader perspective of their clients."

When it comes to age profiles, Brennan said two in five current managed account users indicated that clients aged 35-49 are appropriate to hold the majority (e.g., 75%) of their portfolio in managed accounts.

For clients with more than $1 million, 62% of advisers said they will implement a responsible investment solution.

"Only got 23% of advisers saying they're not interested in responsible investing," Brennan said.

"So, we've got more than 75% of advisers interested in responsible investing, and then we've got 60% saying they're implementing through managed accounts solutions."

State Street Global Advisors vice president and ETF model portfolio Sinead Schaffer said within managed account portfolios, ETFs, direct shares and managed funds were the most popular products over the past year.

ETFs are used as an underlying product by 63% of current managed accounts users, Schaffer said.

Further, a third of potential managed account users would like to see more ETFs as the underlying product within managed accounts.

"Why I'm highlighting this is because it's all about that democratisation of wealth, providing access to end clients, institutional professional management, and that's what both managed accounts and exchange traded funds are doing," Schaffer said.

"We think that the proliferation of growth is going to continue into the future."

Looking across the pond at what's happening in the US, Schaffer said ETFs have been leading the space in model portfolios and managed accounts.

"They're sitting at $2 trillion," she said.

"So that's a pretty significant number and it suggests that Australia's got a long way to go."

According to Schafer, 47% of advisers said that managed accounts are an effective way to access professional management.

"That comes back into that story around the democratisation of wealth," she said.

"Beyond that, we're also seeing people directly benefit from managed accounts, as 41% say it's an appropriate solution to meet their clients best interest obligations."

She added that those have used managed accounts for four years or more have larger average client inflows and have larger average client FUA balances, when compared to the more recent users of managed accounts.

"One could infer this is a result of these structures," Schafer said.