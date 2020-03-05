Life insurer chief executive retires

The founding chief executive of one of Australia's life insurance providers is retiring after more than 40 years in the industry.

Integrity Life has announced its chief executive Chris Powell will retire in the middle of the year, appointing chief financial officer Lesley Mamelok to the role in an acting capacity.

Powell is the founding chief executive of the insurer, having served in the top job for five years.

"Having spent the last five years fulfilling my entrepreneurial ambition to launch a disruptive, innovative new life insurer, I'm looking forward to a change of pace, but will continue to support Integrity in any way I can," Powell said.

An executive search is being undertaken to appoint a permanent replacement.

"On behalf of the board, I would like to wish Chris well in his forthcoming retirement. Chris retires knowing that he has made an exceptional contribution to Integrity, having successfully driven the launch of one of Australia's newest insurance companies," Integrity Life chair Eric Dodd said.

"Integrity Life now has operational momentum, an established market presence, modern, adaptable technology and truly customer and adviser focused underwriting and claims processes."

Prior to joining Integrity Life, Powell served as interim chief executive of PHAROS Financial Group. He is also a former chief operating officer of Centric Wealth and regional chief financial officer, Australia and New Zealand of Zurich.