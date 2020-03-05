NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Life insurer chief executive retires
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 5 MAR 2020   12:45PM

The founding chief executive of one of Australia's life insurance providers is retiring after more than 40 years in the industry.

Integrity Life has announced its chief executive Chris Powell will retire in the middle of the year, appointing chief financial officer Lesley Mamelok to the role in an acting capacity.

Powell is the founding chief executive of the insurer, having served in the top job for five years.

"Having spent the last five years fulfilling my entrepreneurial ambition to launch a disruptive, innovative new life insurer, I'm looking forward to a change of pace, but will continue to support Integrity in any way I can," Powell said.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

An executive search is being undertaken to appoint a permanent replacement.

"On behalf of the board, I would like to wish Chris well in his forthcoming retirement. Chris retires knowing that he has made an exceptional contribution to Integrity, having successfully driven the launch of one of Australia's newest insurance companies," Integrity Life chair Eric Dodd said.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

"Integrity Life now has operational momentum, an established market presence, modern, adaptable technology and truly customer and adviser focused underwriting and claims processes."

Prior to joining Integrity Life, Powell served as interim chief executive of PHAROS Financial Group. He is also a former chief operating officer of Centric Wealth and regional chief financial officer, Australia and New Zealand of Zurich.

Read more: Integrity LifeChris PowellEric DoddLesley MamelokZurichPHAROS Financial Group
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Zurich appoints distribution team
Most complained about super funds revealed
Major life insurers continue to suffer
No joy in the advice world this Christmas
Advice dealer group rebrands
Life insurers lost $3.4b over five years: APRA
Risk advisers a dying breed: Research
CBRE snaps up future Zurich headquarters
Life Company of the Year crowned
Integrity Life focuses on SMEs
Editor's Choice
Madison advisers loyal amid sale
KANIKA SOOD
Madison Financial Group has held on to its adviser numbers, as PwC and Seaview Consulting give prospective buyers a closer look at the advice group's numbers on behalf of OneVue.
Northern Trust climbs custody league tables
HARRISON WORLEY
Northern Trust has rocketed up the asset servicing performance tables, after adding almost 30% to its assets under custody in the second half of 2019.
Colonial First State cuts fees, closes legacy options
KANIKA SOOD
Colonial First State has cut fees for about 200,000 members and will close some legacy options in FirstChoice Employer Super, as it simplifies its product line and phases out grandfathered commissions.
Aussie at center of international scheme
ELIZA BAVIN
An Australian has been named by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as being at the center of a massive international business coaching scheme that "swindled" veterans and the elderly out of millions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Robbie Campo
GROUP EXECUTIVE, BRAND, ADVOCACY, MARKETING AND PRODUCT
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
From her strong focus on women, to advocating for the benefits of industry super, a sense of equality and social justice has underscored all that Cbus brand, advocacy and product group executive Robbie Campo has done. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something nA6z0jJY