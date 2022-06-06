LGIAsuper to become Brighter Super

Following input from members, LGIAsuper will be rebranded to Brighter Super on July 1.

The new name represents the legacy of the fund's members and the history of the contributing funds, being LGIAsuper, Energy Super and Suncorp's superannuation business.

It follows extensive consultation with the funds' members via focus groups as well as employees; feedback which LGIAsuper said is "central to the birth of Brighter Super and its bold new look".

The name change will be effective July 1 for LGIAsuper members, September 1 for Energy Super members and be rolled out to Suncorp super members in January 2026.

"Each of the legacy funds has a rich history of serving Queenslanders," chief executive Kate Farrar said.

"United, the funds under the Brighter Super banner will now expand nationally to provide the same level of personal service for which each fund has been known and trusted."

Farrar also thanked the fund's members for their contribution to the new branding.

"The investment in our new look and brand reflects the values of its legacy funds and their unwavering commitment to delivering world-class retirement outcomes for you, our members," she said.

The rebrand has been in the works since LGIAsuper completed its merger with Energy Super, which will celebrate its first anniversary on the same day the rebrand is rolled out. The acquisition of Suncorp's super business was completed in April this year but retains its own trustee through until 2026.

Brighter Super will be a $31 billion fund, home to 260,000 members.