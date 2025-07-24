Law firm eyes First Guardian, Shield class action

Law firm eyes First Guardian, Shield class actionBY ELIZA BAVIN | THURSDAY, 24 JUL 2025 12:23PM
Slater and Gordon Lawyers are investigating a potential class action on behalf of investors in First Guardian Master Fund and Shield Master Fund for allegedly operating a Ponzi scheme with thousands of Australians' superannuation savings.
Slater and Gordon principal lawyer in class actions Andy Wei said the firm is investigating claims that investors were advised to put their superannuation savings into largely unreliable funds.
"What we're seeing here is potentially deliberate misleading of investors, many of whom are everyday Australians looking to secure their nest eggs. They were repeatedly assured that their superannuation would flow into diversified portfolios with steady returns," Wei said.
"However, recent information shows that these funds were largely illiquid with their values grossly overstated."
Wei said more than $1 billion in superannuation has potentially been wiped out, leaving more than 12,000 Australians out of pocket.
"These are people's savings, and they deserve far better than this. Superannuation is meant to be tightly regulated, and many investors likely believed their money was safely managed by trusted, blue-chip superannuation companies," Wei said.
"We encourage investors who have been affected to come forward and contact our firm on 1800 071 827, as information will help us assess the best path for recovery, including whether a class action is viable.
"We are particularly concerned for investors in First Guardian Master Fund, as FTI Consulting - the liquidators for First Guardian - have now confirmed that they expect 'a substantial shortfall of recoverable assets."
