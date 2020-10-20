LaSalle joins 2050 club

LaSalle Investment Management is the most recent company to pledge to go carbon neutral by 2050, following in the footsteps of many super funds and investment firms.

LaSalle said it has been working across its managed portfolio to improve the sustainability aspects of its assets.

"In 2017 LaSalle added Environmental Factors to its investment strategy, recognizing the importance of issues such as energy and water efficiency, climate change impacts and resilience, and increasing carbon regulations as long-term, secular demand drivers of real estate," LaSalle said.

LaSalle also became a member of the UN Environmental Program Finance Initiative in 2018 and took part in a two year task force on climate related financial disclosures pilot project.

"The success of this environmental, social and governance (ESG) integration has seen the business refocus its sustainability program, using this positive momentum to create a global carbon strategy to achieve NZC alongside other important sustainability goals," it said.

LaSalle chief executive Jeff Jacobson said the company is committed to doing right by its clients, its people and the planet.

"When we invest in ESG best practices, we are enhancing the performance of our clients' investments, and bettering the communities we live, work and invest in," Jacobson said.

"We are proud to stand with the ULI Greenprint Center for Building Performance on net zero carbon ambitions and commit to this industry goal, and look forward to creating positive, powerful change."

The ULI Greenprint net zero carbon goal is designed to meaningfully reduce the built environment's impact on climate change beyond existing efforts.

It encourages portfolio-wide carbon reductions via deep energy efficiency improvements, on-site renewable energy, green utility power and building electrification, off-site renewables, renewable energy credits and, as a last resort, carbon offsets.

The news follows that of IFM, Cbus, Aware Super and UniSuper among others in working towards a carbon neutral future.