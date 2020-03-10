NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Regulatory
Lack of independence must be made clear: ASIC
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 10 MAR 2020   4:27PM

Financial advisers will need to provide every retail client a written statement explaining "simply and concisely" why they are not independent, impartial and unbiased; if ASIC's draft recommendations for advice fees are adopted.

The purpose, ASIC said, is to ensure financial advisers' lack of independence is brought to the clients attention through a prominent disclosure.

Advisers will also need to seek express written authority and consent forms to deduct fees.

The regulator released the draft legislation, based on the Exposure Draft Bill, so it can review submissions and finalise draft instruments before the planned commencement on July 1 2020.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

Under the recommendations, ASIC said written "express written consent" will be needed to charge fees for an ongoing fee arrangement from a clients' account on a yearly basis.

In addition, the regulator suggests each year a record must be kept of the services that a client is entitled to and the total cost of the fees that will be charged.

This would also be applicable to pre-FoFA clients.

Lastly, ASIC recommends not allowing a fee to be paid from any account that is controlled by a separate entity without "express written authority" to the entity that controls the account.

ASIC also recommended changes to the SIS Act for superannuation trustees, following the recommendations from the Royal Commission that advice fees from super choice accounts be renewed annually.

The recommendation states that the deduction of any advice fee from super accounts, excluding MySuper accounts, should be prohibited unless the requirements about annual renewal, prior written identification of service and express written consent have been met.

ASIC said this recommendation is intended to "prevent super accounts being eroded through the deduction of inappropriate advice fees".

The recommendation will require super trustees to be satisfied members have given consent for advice fees to be paid from their superannuation choice account.

ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said: "The government proposes to introduce legislation implementing the Royal Commission recommendations from 1 July 2020."

"We are consulting on our proposals now to help provide certainty to industry as it prepares for the new requirements."

Press said the regulator welcomes views not only from industry but from all interested stakeholders.

"This will help us understand any concerns that consumers, firms and trustees may have about our proposals," Press said.

The consultation is open until April 7.

Read more: ASICAdvice feesAdvisersRoyal CommissionDanielle PressExposure Draft BillMySuperSIS Act
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC turns up the heat on enforcement
Regulators praise super law reform
Fight for MySuper advice fees kicks off
Nowra man lies to ASIC, jailed
Consultation on mortgage broker best interests duty opens
SMSF auditors in firing line
Advisers choose remediation over advice
Former licensee boss banned
Problems persist with PYSP communication: ASIC
Advice groups criticise rushed legislation
Editor's Choice
Madison advisers loyal amid sale
KANIKA SOOD
Madison Financial Group has held on to its adviser numbers, as PwC and Seaview Consulting give prospective buyers a closer look at the advice group's numbers on behalf of OneVue.
Northern Trust climbs custody league tables
HARRISON WORLEY
Northern Trust has rocketed up the asset servicing performance tables, after adding almost 30% to its assets under custody in the second half of 2019.
Colonial First State cuts fees, closes legacy options
KANIKA SOOD
Colonial First State has cut fees for about 200,000 members and will close some legacy options in FirstChoice Employer Super, as it simplifies its product line and phases out grandfathered commissions.
Aussie at center of international scheme
ELIZA BAVIN
An Australian has been named by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as being at the center of a massive international business coaching scheme that "swindled" veterans and the elderly out of millions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Robbie Campo
GROUP EXECUTIVE, BRAND, ADVOCACY, MARKETING AND PRODUCT
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
From her strong focus on women, to advocating for the benefits of industry super, a sense of equality and social justice has underscored all that Cbus brand, advocacy and product group executive Robbie Campo has done. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something bQdkYS5l