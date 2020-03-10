Lack of independence must be made clear: ASIC

Financial advisers will need to provide every retail client a written statement explaining "simply and concisely" why they are not independent, impartial and unbiased; if ASIC's draft recommendations for advice fees are adopted.

The purpose, ASIC said, is to ensure financial advisers' lack of independence is brought to the clients attention through a prominent disclosure.

Advisers will also need to seek express written authority and consent forms to deduct fees.

The regulator released the draft legislation, based on the Exposure Draft Bill, so it can review submissions and finalise draft instruments before the planned commencement on July 1 2020.

Under the recommendations, ASIC said written "express written consent" will be needed to charge fees for an ongoing fee arrangement from a clients' account on a yearly basis.

In addition, the regulator suggests each year a record must be kept of the services that a client is entitled to and the total cost of the fees that will be charged.

This would also be applicable to pre-FoFA clients.

Lastly, ASIC recommends not allowing a fee to be paid from any account that is controlled by a separate entity without "express written authority" to the entity that controls the account.

ASIC also recommended changes to the SIS Act for superannuation trustees, following the recommendations from the Royal Commission that advice fees from super choice accounts be renewed annually.

The recommendation states that the deduction of any advice fee from super accounts, excluding MySuper accounts, should be prohibited unless the requirements about annual renewal, prior written identification of service and express written consent have been met.

ASIC said this recommendation is intended to "prevent super accounts being eroded through the deduction of inappropriate advice fees".

The recommendation will require super trustees to be satisfied members have given consent for advice fees to be paid from their superannuation choice account.

ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said: "The government proposes to introduce legislation implementing the Royal Commission recommendations from 1 July 2020."

"We are consulting on our proposals now to help provide certainty to industry as it prepares for the new requirements."

Press said the regulator welcomes views not only from industry but from all interested stakeholders.

"This will help us understand any concerns that consumers, firms and trustees may have about our proposals," Press said.

The consultation is open until April 7.