Labor MP savages government's superannuation record

Labor MP savages government's superannuation recordBY ANDREW MCKEAN | THURSDAY, 28 APR 2022 12:36PM
Read more: Super, ASFA Conference, Stephen Jones, Anthony Albanese, Labor
At the ASFA Conference this morning, shadow minister for financial services and superannuation Stephen Jones outlined his party's policy and attacked the government's "crackpot ideas".
Jones said he recognised the enormous opportunity of working with superannuation and investors to rebuild the economy.
He also relayed a message given to him this morning by opposition leader Anthony Albanese, which was of stability and security, particularly for Australian retirees so that they can enjoy a dignified retirement.
Lasered back to the government's perceived failings, Jones posited that the government has shown its simply untrustworthy when it comes to retirement savings.
Jones said: "They have completely failed to address the $6 billion a year challenge of unpaid superannuation."
"They've chosen to politicise the sector, stirring up superannuation culture wars just to serve their own political leanings.
"They forced millions of Australians to dip into their retirement savings to help cover the costs of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Jones went on to give an ironclad commitment to ensure that the legislated increase to the superannuation guarantee goes ahead as scheduled, rising to 12% by 2025.
Moreover, he promised to ensure a payment of universal superannuation which would be put alongside other life and workplace rights such as annual leave and sick pay.
Scathingly, Jones also went after a perceived confusion of objectives as to the purpose of superannuation on the government's part.
On what he wants to see, Jones said: "I want to see the roots of superannuation strong so that we don't see a repeat of what we have seen over the last three years."
Related News
Editor's Choice
CPI sees greatest jump since 2000
AMP offloads remainder of Collimate Capital
75% of Aussies don't understand group cover: MLC Life
ASX seeks to improve investment products offering
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Keeping gender diversity on the agenda makes business sense
Breaking the bias in financial advice
Why scale and financial literacy can save the advice industry
The value of objectives-based managed accounts
Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD
With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?
Sarah Abood
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA