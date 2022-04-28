Labor MP savages government's superannuation record

At the ASFA Conference this morning, shadow minister for financial services and superannuation Stephen Jones outlined his party's policy and attacked the government's "crackpot ideas".

Jones said he recognised the enormous opportunity of working with superannuation and investors to rebuild the economy.

He also relayed a message given to him this morning by opposition leader Anthony Albanese, which was of stability and security, particularly for Australian retirees so that they can enjoy a dignified retirement.

Lasered back to the government's perceived failings, Jones posited that the government has shown its simply untrustworthy when it comes to retirement savings.

Jones said: "They have completely failed to address the $6 billion a year challenge of unpaid superannuation."

"They've chosen to politicise the sector, stirring up superannuation culture wars just to serve their own political leanings.

"They forced millions of Australians to dip into their retirement savings to help cover the costs of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Jones went on to give an ironclad commitment to ensure that the legislated increase to the superannuation guarantee goes ahead as scheduled, rising to 12% by 2025.

Moreover, he promised to ensure a payment of universal superannuation which would be put alongside other life and workplace rights such as annual leave and sick pay.

Scathingly, Jones also went after a perceived confusion of objectives as to the purpose of superannuation on the government's part.

On what he wants to see, Jones said: "I want to see the roots of superannuation strong so that we don't see a repeat of what we have seen over the last three years."