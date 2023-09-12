Koda Capital restructures Investment Strategy Group team

In a raft of changes citing "evolving business needs", Koda Capital will soon welcome a new chief investment officer and a head of investment research - private markets and opportunistic portfolios.

Brigette Leckie is stepping out of the chief investment officer role at Koda Capital but will continue with the firm in the newly created role of chief economist, "leveraging her passion for the macroeconomic and investment environment."

She's been with Koda since it kicked off in 2014, prior to which she held senior roles at BNY Mellon, AllianceBernstein, AMP Capital, Perpetual, and BNP Paribas.

Taking over as chief investment officer will be Norman Zhang, currently in the same role at Legalsuper. He joined the industry fund in March 2020 from Media Super where he also led investments. Prior, he was on the other side, working as a consultant at EY and then Frontier.

He will be based in Melbourne and joins in December.

Meantime, Hagai Netser will join next month as head of investment research - private markets and opportunistic portfolios. To be based in the Sydney office, Netser currently serves as an investment consultant at Mercer.

Further, Terusha Ramchund also recently joined as responsible investment specialist. She was previously head of responsible investment at Platypus Asset Management, and also has experience at Old Mutual and Sanlam Investments.

James Gouldson also joined in May as head of managed portfolios, based in the Perth office.

The changes are the result of a six-month process aimed at strengthening capabilities and enhancing support for the firm's research and investment teams, aligned to its evolving business needs, Koda said.

"These changes represent a significant step forward in building out our ISG capability and capacity, whilst preserving important elements of our past," it said.

"The organisation is confident that these adjustments will better position them to support advisers and provide innovative solutions for their valued clients."

The process was aided by outgoing managed funds research lead Jason Coggins, who was also one of the first to join Koda Capital back in 2014 and flagged his intended departure earlier this year.

Koda thanked Coggins for his "unwavering dedication and commitment" during the transition period, saying he "played a crucial role" in the recruitment process.

The Investment Strategy Group team now has representation in all of Koda's offices, being in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.