Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Jo-Anne Bloch to chair CSLR

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 27 FEB 2024   12:28PM

Former Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) chief executive Jo-Anne Bloch has been appointed by the Albanese government to lead its Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CLSR).

The scheme, which officially kicks off on April 2, aims to give victims of financial services misconduct access to redress and compensation.

Bloch, who was independently appointed by assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones, will serve in the role for an initial term of three years.

She will be joining recently appointed board members Delia Rickard and Kevin O'Sullivan, along with David Berry as chief executive of the scheme.

Bloch brings over 25 years of experience in the financial services sector, notably in leadership roles at the FPA,  Investment and Financial Services of Australia (ISFA), and Mercer.

She has also served as a non-executive director at the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA), Financy, Colonial First State, and the Sydney Financial Forum.

"Bloch is an experienced leader in financial services, and in particular financial advice, with extensive experience in engaging government and in the not-for-profit sector and is well-equipped to guide the scheme at its inception and beyond," Jones said.

"The government congratulates Ms Bloch on her appointment to the board."

CSLR said Bloch is an accomplished leader with well-rounded experience and is an invaluable addition to its three-person board.

"This is another important step forward in the establishment of CSLR in ensuring victims of financial services misconduct have access to redress and compensation," it said.

The CSLR will provide compensation of up to $150,000 to eligible consumers who have an unpaid determination from the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) relating to the provision of personal financial advice, credit intermediation, securities dealing and credit provision.

It's intended to provide compensation where the misconduct is by a financial services firm that was licensed to provide the relevant product or service.

The government aims to ensure this intent is met through future amendments to the CSLR legislation, to provide further certainty to consumers about the scope of the CSLR.

"As an interim step, amendments have been made to AFCA's authorisation so that, to the extent possible, complaints that may be eligible under the CSLR are progressed only if the financial services firm was licensed to provide the relevant product or service," Jones said.

Consequential changes to AFCA's rules will be required to implement the amendment to AFCA's authorisation.

Jones added: "By announcing a starting date and appointing the chair of the board of CSLR Limited, the government is demonstrating its ongoing commitment to ensuring victims of financial services misconduct have access to redress and compensation."

Read more: Jo-Anne BlochCompensation Scheme of Last ResortStephen JonesDavid BerryDelia RickardKevin O'Sullivan
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super funds convene with assistant treasurer
Super funds in pole position for expanded advice
New life insurance regulations rolled out
Reforms will strengthen retirement advice: Experts
Treasury promises flexibility to adviser qualifications
Aware Super, ART hire member service heads
Government proposes framework for clearing and settlement services regulation
Former UniSuper chief appointed to CSLR board
2024 to be a watershed year: FAAA
CSLR estimates $241m to fund backlog of complaints

Editor's Choice

US family office launches Australian arm

CHLOE WALKER
The Asena Family Office (Asena) has officially set up shop down under, merging with Melbourne-based boutique family office and asset management firm Giles Wade.

Jo-Anne Bloch to chair CSLR

CHLOE WALKER
Former Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) chief executive Jo-Anne Bloch has been appointed by the Albanese government to lead its Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CLSR).

Rest awards impact mandate

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Rest is $150 million closer to reaching its impact investment target after allocating to a listed equity fund.

Super funds captivated by equities: Research

KARREN VERGARA
Superannuation funds have been heavily reliant on equities for the last decade compared to their global peers, a new study reveals.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
13

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angela Jackson

LEAD ECONOMIST
IMPACT ECONOMICS AND POLICY
Built from academic rigour and international experience, Angela Jackson's expertise makes meaningful impact in the private and public sector, as well as non-profit organisations. Impact Economics and Policy's lead economist tells Karren Vergara her story.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach