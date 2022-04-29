Newspaper icon
Investors sweat over inflation, interest rates: Survey

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 29 APR 2022   12:44PM

The latest data from Investment Trends shows yield expectations among equities investors are at a 15-month low and concerns over rising inflation and likely increases to interest rates are growing.

A survey of active investors in March reveals greater optimism for the Australian stock market than in previous months, with their outlook largely in lock step with the All Ordinaries Index since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Investment Trends said.

"Overall, investors tend to be reactive in their outlook, so are more likely to have a negative outlook in the aftermath of a sell-off," Investment Trends head of research Irene Guimatsia said.

"For example, in January 2022 33% saw red following the short-lived sell-off originating from the US as markets offered a knee-jerk reaction to the December inflation figures. The situation has significantly improved to a current split of 58% rise versus 24% decline, as at March 2022."

However, in March, yield expectations hit a 15-month low, coming in at 3.9%. This is down from 4.1% in February and 4.3% in November last year.

Guimatsia said there are a few variables at play that are impacting investors' outlooks.

For instance, when asked what their biggest concerns are, inflation ranked third among investors. The stability of the global economy and national security remain their biggest concerns.

The prospect of rising interest rates is also of increasing concern, Guimatsia said.

Note, this survey was undertaken prior to the release of the latest CPI data by the Australian Bureau of Statistics which saw a quarterly increase of 2.1% and annual increase of 5.1%.

Editor's Choice

CPI sees greatest jump since 2000

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.1% in the March quarter and 5.1% annually - the greatest increases since the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax in 2000.

AMP offloads remainder of Collimate Capital

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AMP will sell Collimate Capital's international infrastructure equity business to DigitalBridge Investment Holdco for $700 million.

75% of Aussies don't understand group cover: MLC Life

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Superannuation funds must do a better job of communicating the value of group insurance, with research revealing just 25% of Australians understand what they're covered for, and many may not be adequately covered following recent reforms.

ASX seeks to improve investment products offering

CHLOE WALKER
A newly released consultation paper from the ASX suggests changes to the existing rule framework may be needed to better serve investor needs, including the merger of AQUA and Warrant Rules.

JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
16

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

