Investors flock to TCorp floating rate note

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact financial markets, New South Wales' $108 billion public sector investment manager has decided to increase issuance into its 2025 floating rate note, on the back of investor inquiries.

TCorp head of funding and balance sheet Fiona Trigona said the current "extraordinary" circumstances had led to the decision, which marks TCorp's first issuance in this form since 2015.

"Because of the dislocation in the market resulting from the extraordinary times we are going through, investors are seeking investments in a floating rate note and we are meeting investor demand by issuing in this format," Trigona said.

"This is a significant event, as we haven't issued in this form since 2015.

"TCorp traditionally focuses on its benchmark bond program for its funding. Now that the funding program has increased, we can accommodate more floating rate note issuance as part of our funding source."

TCorp said it remained committed to supporting the liquidity of its benchmark bond program "and to the end of its investor base during these exceptional times".

In late February TCorp launched a new benchmark bond with a coupon rate of 2%, set to mature in March 2033.

The offering proved popular among investors, with the bond raising $1 billion and attracting a yield of 1.565%. TCorp said 76% of investors were asset managers, while balance sheet made up 18%.

At the time, Trigona said TCorp was "absolutely delighted" to attract new investors with the bond.

"This issuance is a positive result for TCorp and means that we have now raised 90 per cent of our annual borrowing programme," she said at the time.

