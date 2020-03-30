NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
Investors flock to TCorp floating rate note
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  MONDAY, 30 MAR 2020   12:31PM

TCorp has increased issuance into its 2025 floating rate note, as investors seek shelter from the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on financial markets.

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact financial markets, New South Wales' $108 billion public sector investment manager has decided to increase issuance into its 2025 floating rate note, on the back of investor inquiries.

TCorp head of funding and balance sheet Fiona Trigona said the current "extraordinary" circumstances had led to the decision, which marks TCorp's first issuance in this form since 2015.

"Because of the dislocation in the market resulting from the extraordinary times we are going through, investors are seeking investments in a floating rate note and we are meeting investor demand by issuing in this format," Trigona said.

"This is a significant event, as we haven't issued in this form since 2015.

"TCorp traditionally focuses on its benchmark bond program for its funding. Now that the funding program has increased, we can accommodate more floating rate note issuance as part of our funding source."

TCorp said it remained committed to supporting the liquidity of its benchmark bond program "and to the end of its investor base during these exceptional times".

In late February TCorp launched a new benchmark bond with a coupon rate of 2%, set to mature in March 2033.

The offering proved popular among investors, with the bond raising $1 billion and attracting a yield of 1.565%. TCorp said 76% of investors were asset managers, while balance sheet made up 18%.

At the time, Trigona said TCorp was "absolutely delighted" to attract new investors with the bond.

"This issuance is a positive result for TCorp and means that we have now raised 90 per cent of our annual borrowing programme," she said at the time.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Fiona TrigonaNew South Wales
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
TCorp launches new bond
TCorp issues first Euro bond
Chief economist update: Lowe puts Australia on high
TCorp hires former Cbus head
TCorp launches new bond
L1 eyes $70m for UK property fund
Cost of living fears rise: Research
Infrastructure gets $100 billion
Labor responds to Royal Commission, sheds light on victims of misconduct
Netwealth hires from BTFG
Editor's Choice
Super funds asked to model early release impact
KANIKA SOOD
APRA has asked superannuation funds to submit their in-house modelling on the magnitude of impact they are expecting from the Federal Government's special allowance for early release from superannuation.
Chant West sale hits roadblock
KANIKA SOOD
Zenith Investment Partners wants to reverse out of its planned $12 million purchase of Chant West's superannuation business, saying the latter has been materially affected since February, but Chant West is digging its heels in.
Statewide revises down investment objectives, ups fees
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $10 billion industry superannuation fund has issued a notice to members detailing changes to investment fees, admin fees, insurance premiums and investment objectives.
Super funds' dirty, poor performing stocks revealed
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
New research has revealed the 22 ASX 300 companies - many of which super funds have exposure to - that are polluters and haven't performed well this year.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 3o28fdTH