NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Investment Trends names new head of research
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 29 JAN 2021   11:48AM

Investment Trends has announced a new head of research as Recep Peker steps down to support the business in an advisory capacity.

Irene Guiamatsia will step into the role, bringing two decades of experience spanning academia, market research and financial regulation.

Guiamatsia previously worked with Investment Trends as a key industry expert for the retail online broking and leveraged trading markets prior to joining ASIC in 2019.

She replaces Peker who has worked with Investment Trends for over a decade, starting as an analyst in 2009.

Prior to that he worked as an associate financial adviser at Ark Financial and a research assistant for economics and banking at the University of Technology, Sydney.

Investment Trends chief executive Sarah Brennan said she was extremely pleased to welcome Guiamatsia to the team.

"I'm delighted to have the invaluable expertise, experience and leadership of Irene in guiding our world class team of industry experts," Brennan said.

"Investment Trends is ever focused on giving consumers a voice and improving outcomes in all markets we explore, and Irene and the team will strive to provide the highest quality research, data analytics and actionable insights to support our valued clients."

Peker has worked with Investment Trends for over a decade, starting as an analyst in 2009.

Prior to that he worked as an associate financial adviser at Ark Financial and a research assistant for economics and banking at the University of Technology, Sydney.

Brennan is also a new addition to the Investment Trends team, having joined in November 2020 from BMFS Consulting.

Brennan replaced Michael Blomfield who joined Iress last September.

Read more: Investment TrendsRecep PekerIrene GuiamatsiaSarah BrennanMichael Blomfield
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Hume advocates for affordable advice
SelfWealth launches US trading
Investment Trends names chief executive
Praemium improves on-boarding
Off-platform assets consume advisers' time
Robo-advice a complement, not disruptor: Six Park
Demand for advice rises
Advisers more bearish than clients
Retail investors surpass one million
Iress adds to executive team
Editor's Choice
IPO outlook positive for 2021
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The pipeline is encouraging for initial public offerings on the ASX this year as 14 companies are set to list, according to the latest HLB Mann Judd IPO Watch report.
NAB swallows up neobank
ELIZA BAVIN
Following the recent downfall of Xinja, Neobank 86 400 will now follow suit and transfer its customer accounts to the big four bank.
Billionaires profit from pandemic: Report
KARREN VERGARA
The nation's wealthiest saw their fortunes increase by nearly $85 billion during the COVID-19 pandemic, a global survey highlighting the widening income-inequity gap shows.
Investment Trends names new head of research
ELIZA BAVIN
Investment Trends has announced a new head of research as Recep Peker steps down to support the business in an advisory capacity.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lucy Steed
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MELIOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
Melior chief executive Lucy Steed doesn't do things by accident; she has always known what she is good at and where her path is. But a few years ago, she was forced to align her head with her heart. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something h9KafKKw