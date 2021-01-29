Investment Trends names new head of research

Investment Trends has announced a new head of research as Recep Peker steps down to support the business in an advisory capacity.

Irene Guiamatsia will step into the role, bringing two decades of experience spanning academia, market research and financial regulation.

Guiamatsia previously worked with Investment Trends as a key industry expert for the retail online broking and leveraged trading markets prior to joining ASIC in 2019.

She replaces Peker who has worked with Investment Trends for over a decade, starting as an analyst in 2009.

Prior to that he worked as an associate financial adviser at Ark Financial and a research assistant for economics and banking at the University of Technology, Sydney.

Investment Trends chief executive Sarah Brennan said she was extremely pleased to welcome Guiamatsia to the team.

"I'm delighted to have the invaluable expertise, experience and leadership of Irene in guiding our world class team of industry experts," Brennan said.

"Investment Trends is ever focused on giving consumers a voice and improving outcomes in all markets we explore, and Irene and the team will strive to provide the highest quality research, data analytics and actionable insights to support our valued clients."

Peker has worked with Investment Trends for over a decade, starting as an analyst in 2009.

Prior to that he worked as an associate financial adviser at Ark Financial and a research assistant for economics and banking at the University of Technology, Sydney.

Brennan is also a new addition to the Investment Trends team, having joined in November 2020 from BMFS Consulting.

Brennan replaced Michael Blomfield who joined Iress last September.