Executive Appointments
Investment firm nabs former BlackRock fundie
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 MAR 2020   11:56AM

A specialist real estate investment manager has appointed a former BlackRock fund manager to its board, in what comes as her directorial debut.

Danielle Carter will serve as an independent non-executive director on the boards of both APN Property Group and APN RE.

The real estate manager said Carter would bring a wealth of experience to the board.

"Danielle has more than 25 years' combined real estate and financial services industry experience," APN said.

"Danielle has held a number of senior roles, most recently as the chief investment officer at financial advisory firm Strategic Financial Management."

Prior to her role at Strategic Financial Management, Carter spent a brief period with boutique fund manager SG Hiscock & Company as a joint portfolio manager of unlisted property.

Prior to this, she spent 11 years with BlackRock as a fund manager. At BlackRock, Carter was responsible for the firm's Australian listed, unlisted and direct real estate assets, which totaled approximately $1.2 billion.

She spent a year in New York previous to her role with BlackRock, working as a senior consultant at Ernst & Young's real estate advisory group.

Carter also spent three years working with the firm's assurance and advisory property and tourism team in Melbourne and Sydney.

APN chair Chris Aylward said the board welcomed Carter to its ranks.

"On behalf of the board we welcome the addition of someone of Danielle's calibre to our board," he said.

"Danielle's depth of experience across financial services, property investment and funds management will be of significant value to APN.

"I believe she will make a valuable contribution to APN and her experience will complement the skill base and experience of the existing board."

Carter will replace Aylward as a member on each board's sub-committees, including APN RE's audit, risk and compliance committee.

Read more: BlackRockAPN REStrategic Financial ManagementDanielle CarterAPN Property GroupChris Aylward
VIEW COMMENTS
