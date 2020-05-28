NEWS
Superannuation
Industry fund named top employer
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 28 MAY 2020   12:22PM

An industry superannuation fund managing around $6 billion has been recognised as one of the nation's best employers.

EISS Super has been named a Kincentric Best Employer, an award based on the feedback of its staff.

Kincentric, a global consulting firm specialising in human capital, offers the certification - previously known as the Aon Best Employer - to organisations which "strive to continuously inspire their people, spark change and accelerate business success".

To achieve its recognition, EISS was assessed on employee engagement, organisational agility, the engagement of its leadership and its focus on talent.

The super fund placed in the top quartile for all categories, ensuring it performed "over and above" the benchmark for being a Best Employer. So far, the fund is the only Australian organisation to be recognised this year.

"We are humbled to have been recognised as a Kincentric Best Employer, based on our employees' assessment of the workplace environment that we have all created," EISS Super chief executive Alexander Hutchison said.

"It's always great to have confirmation of our employees' satisfaction and belief in each other - especially currently when many Australians are facing uncertainty and disruption in their lives.

"We want to be a great place for people to work, and believe that a well-led, productive and happy workplace with top talent will ultimately provide a better outcome for our members and employer partners."

Kincentric head of culture and engagement for Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa Stephen Hickey congratulated the fund for its achievement.

"The Best Employers program recognises the outstanding achievements of organisations that demonstrate excellence in the workplace, foster an agile culture and consistently deliver strong, sustainable business results," Hickey said.

"EISS Super was in the top quartile for all four of our criteria, showing it drives exceptional business outcomes through high employee engagement, profound organisational agility, engaging leadership and strong talent focus."

