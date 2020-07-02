NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Industry fund eyes KiwiSaver accounts
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 2 JUL 2020   12:42PM

A $3.4 billion industry superannuation fund has struck an exclusive partnership which it hopes will help it attract 3000 new members each year.

First Super, which traditionally services the paper and timber industry but is public offer, will now be recommended by NZRelo which provides migration and employment advice to New Zealanders looking to work in Australia.

As a part of NZRelo's offering, it advertises an Australian superannuation to its 140,000 monthly users, which has been WA Super for the past three years.

The spot will now be taken by First Super under a three-year contract.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Market Volatility Centre - Tools to Help Stay the Course

"At the moment, [we are expecting] modest growth, because people can't travel. Once travel opens up again, we expect to see about 3000 new members join the fund a year," First Super chief executive Bill Watson told Financial Standard.

The fund's current member base stands at about 45,000 not accounting for future ERS impact. The 3000 a year addition could swell its member base by about 6.7%.

The partnership comes as First Super was approached by NZRelo. There was no tender process.

"We are a medium-sized fund, which allowed us to move quickly and form a significant partnership. There was some cost of setting up [for] their website, then ongoing paid advertising. In some sense it is not different from advertising in [a] magazine," Watson said.

NZRelo chief executive Mark Berger said: "NZRelo safeguards its community and puts its members first. I am exceptionally picky when it comes to letting a company come into contact with our customers, mainly because many of them feel vulnerable when engaging with our services and we cannot allow them to be taken advantage of at any cost.

Australia and New Zealand have an agreement that allows NewZealanders who permanently settle in Australia, to the transfer their KiwiSaver savings to Australian superannuation funds. The switch generally has a tax benefit for expat Kiwis because KiwiSaver account's investment earnings are charged at 28% tax for non-residents, compared to 15% for Australia superannuation accounts.

Memebers who come into the fund via NZRelo will be charged the same fees as members coming through other channels such as employer relationships, Watson said.

"Fees are an absolute priority for us. Not at this stage, we have been working through the many regulatory changes," Watson said.

According to the APRA heat map, First Super's default option's total fees fell from 1.64% at November, 2019 for a $50,000 account balance, to 1.19% at May, 2020 for the same balance.

The 45bps improvement pulled the fund from the darkest color on the map (crimson) to a light yellow.

"We have got the [APRA heat map] results yesterday. We've moved down the curve, maintained investment returns and for a [smaller fund], we are punching above our weight," he said in an interview yesterday.

Read more: First SuperKiwiSaverBill Watson
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
APRA heatmap sees members save on fees
ATO allows ERS access to New Zealanders
Small administrator eyes large funds
Group premiums rise 34%
NZ blacklists fossil fuels from super
Industry fund hikes admin fees
Industry fund looks within for co-chair
Industry fund publicly shames investment adviser
Super fund bumps up premiums
Defined contribution: A global perspective
Editor's Choice
Perpetual wins government fund mandate
KANIKA SOOD
A new fund from the federal government has appointed a Perpetual subsidiary as its trustee while a consortium of global managers has won the investment management mandate.
AMP Life awards mandate post acquisition
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A trustee has been appointed to AMP Life's superannuation funds, which hold more than $7 billion, following the sale of AMP Life to Resolution Life.
ClearView announces board changes
ELIZA BAVIN
ClearView Wealth has announced a number of changes to its board including a new chair.
Super funds merge, board revealed
ELIZA BAVIN
First State Super and VicSuper have completed their merger, revealing fee reductions and board changes.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Dina Kotsopoulos
HEAD OF PLATFORMS
BT
Dina Kotsopoulos was destined for a career in music, but fate had other plans. Now the head of platforms at BT, she reflects on her sliding doors moment. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 4uMgvXl0