Industry fund eyes KiwiSaver accounts

A $3.4 billion industry superannuation fund has struck an exclusive partnership which it hopes will help it attract 3000 new members each year.

First Super, which traditionally services the paper and timber industry but is public offer, will now be recommended by NZRelo which provides migration and employment advice to New Zealanders looking to work in Australia.

As a part of NZRelo's offering, it advertises an Australian superannuation to its 140,000 monthly users, which has been WA Super for the past three years.

The spot will now be taken by First Super under a three-year contract.

"At the moment, [we are expecting] modest growth, because people can't travel. Once travel opens up again, we expect to see about 3000 new members join the fund a year," First Super chief executive Bill Watson told Financial Standard.

The fund's current member base stands at about 45,000 not accounting for future ERS impact. The 3000 a year addition could swell its member base by about 6.7%.

The partnership comes as First Super was approached by NZRelo. There was no tender process.

"We are a medium-sized fund, which allowed us to move quickly and form a significant partnership. There was some cost of setting up [for] their website, then ongoing paid advertising. In some sense it is not different from advertising in [a] magazine," Watson said.

NZRelo chief executive Mark Berger said: "NZRelo safeguards its community and puts its members first. I am exceptionally picky when it comes to letting a company come into contact with our customers, mainly because many of them feel vulnerable when engaging with our services and we cannot allow them to be taken advantage of at any cost.

Australia and New Zealand have an agreement that allows NewZealanders who permanently settle in Australia, to the transfer their KiwiSaver savings to Australian superannuation funds. The switch generally has a tax benefit for expat Kiwis because KiwiSaver account's investment earnings are charged at 28% tax for non-residents, compared to 15% for Australia superannuation accounts.

Memebers who come into the fund via NZRelo will be charged the same fees as members coming through other channels such as employer relationships, Watson said.

"Fees are an absolute priority for us. Not at this stage, we have been working through the many regulatory changes," Watson said.

According to the APRA heat map, First Super's default option's total fees fell from 1.64% at November, 2019 for a $50,000 account balance, to 1.19% at May, 2020 for the same balance.

The 45bps improvement pulled the fund from the darkest color on the map (crimson) to a light yellow.

"We have got the [APRA heat map] results yesterday. We've moved down the curve, maintained investment returns and for a [smaller fund], we are punching above our weight," he said in an interview yesterday.