Executive Appointments
Industry fund chief executive to depart
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 15 FEB 2021   12:02PM

The chief executive of a $90 billion industry superannuation fund will be stepping down after eight years in the role.

UniSuper chief executive Kevin O'Sullivan will depart the fund later this year.

"Kevin has led UniSuper with distinction over the last eight years and the board sincerely thanks him for his leadership, contribution and commitment over that period," UniSuper chair Ian Martin said.

"Under Kevin's leadership, UniSuper has consistently been recognised as one of Australia's leading superannuation funds, ranked amongst the top five funds for investment performance, member satisfaction and advice services."

He added that O'Sullivan has been recognised as an outstanding leader in the industry.

"Kevin is highly respected by UniSuper's employees, members and university employers as well as by so many people in the superannuation sector. He has consistently "walked the talk" when it comes to putting members' interests first," Martin said.

"His contribution to both to the superannuation sector and to UniSuper's success was appropriately recognised by the Fund Executives' Association last November, when he was named FEAL Fund Executive of the Year 2020."

Commenting on his departure, O'Sullivan said he was looking forward to a different pace of life in retirement.

"I have enjoyed incredibly my time at UniSuper. It's been a real honour to lead this wonderful organisation and I'm very proud of the many successes achieved over that period, none more so than the way UniSuper navigated the COVID-19 environment in 2020," O'Sullivan said.

"However, after almost 40 years in the work force and a very intense last eight years, I'm looking forward to stepping back and adding more flexibility to my life, including spending more time with my wife."

UniSuper has appointed global executive search firm Egon Zehnder to assist with the appointment of a successor.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
