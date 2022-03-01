NEWS
Financial Planning

Implemented Portfolios launches ESG models

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 1 MAR 2022   12:11PM

To meet increasing client demand for values aligned investing, Implemented Portfolios has released a new range of ESG model portfolios for advisers and investors alike.

The ESG Aware Model Portfolios are a suite of investment options comprising ETFs and securities that exhibit positive ESG characteristics.

Now available alongside both Implemented Portfolios' existing ETF and Direct Equity Model Portfolios, advisers and investors using the new service can tailor investments according to individual client preferences and regular, adviser branded economic and investment commentary written and sent to clients.

"Our ESG Aware Model Portfolios offer the vast experience of the Implemented Portfolios Investment teams both in asset allocation and portfolio management, whilst being delivered in the low cost, transparent, customisable structure of an individually managed account," Implemented Portfolios' head of investment services Chris Smith said.

"The portfolios' asset allocation aligns closely with our core ETF model portfolios but from these building blocks, our ESG Aware portfolio managers will oversee the underlying ETF and security section, while working with external ESG data and reporting providers to ensure that we deliver a set of models with improved ESG characteristics.

"We believe that the combination of IPL's investment capabilities and the structure in which these investment models are being delivered through, provides a well-rounded solution for our advisers and their clients."

Implemented Portfolios executive chair Greg Kirk said that he is pleased about the company's broadened investment management capabilities.

"At the heart of what we do at Implemented Portfolios is to provide flexibility and efficiency to advisers and their clients when managing individual portfolios," he said.

"That's why we have expanded our offering to include a suite of specifically ESG Aware Model Portfolios, so that financial advisers utilising our service aren't spending hours and hours having to research, build and maintain these managed accounts on their own.

"Being built within our IMA structure, these ESG tilted portfolios allow advisers to deliver a highly personalised investment experience to their clients, based on their unique preferences without breaking their back office."

