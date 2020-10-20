IAPF to acquire management rights for $40m

The Investec Australia Property Fund (IAPF) is looking to internalise its management function by acquiring the rights from its parent firm Investec for $40 million.

The fund is asking unitholders to vote in favour of the acquisition so it can internalise its management function, acquire the management rights of IAPF and assume the management rights of an unlisted third party opportunity fund called the TAP fund.

IAPF is also seeking to invest in the TAP fund via a commitment of up to $30 million.

IAPF said it wants to acquire management rights of both IAPF and the TAP fund from Investec Group for $40 million.

"The total consideration represents, as at the date of this announcement, the value of the assets including the profits attributable to the assets," IAPF said.

IAPF said the total consideration includes the associated transaction costs of around $6.7 million and will be funded via IAPF's existing debt facility.

"The progressive investment in the TAP fund will be funded by a new debt tranche that will be added to the existing facility agreement of IAPF," the fund said.

The fund said the independent directors of the responsible entity unanimously recommend the proposal and suggests unit holders vote in favour.

"The independent directors believe that the long-term interests of unitholders would be best served by an internalised management structure," the directors said.

"This would not only provide enhanced governance and increase alignment of interests consistent with industry standards, but ensure the retention of the existing management team and facilitate the future growth of IAPF."

The fund was established in 2012 and listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in 2013. Since 2013 it has grown from 8 assets to over 30. It became dual listed on the ASX in May 2019.