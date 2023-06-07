Newspaper icon
HNW population sees biggest decline in decade

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 JUN 2023   12:42PM

The global high-net-worth (HNW) population dropped by 3.3% to 21.7 million in 2022, while the value of its wealth decreased by 3.6% to $124.3 trillion, according to Capgemini's latest World Wealth Report.

This drop, stated by the report, is the steepest drop in 10 years (2013-2022), triggered by both geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty.

North America recorded the sharpest decline at -7.4%, followed by Europe (-3.2%) and Asia Pacific (-2.7%).

In contrast, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East showed resilience by registering financial growth, largely due to strong performances in the oil and gas sectors.

The report, now in its 27th year, surveyed more than 3000 HNWIs across 23 markets, including 109 Australians.

It stated concern over continuing market uncertainties led HNWIs to shift investment emphasis from growth to value and to prioritise wealth preservation (67%).

This, Capgemini said, led to shifts in portfolio asset allocation mixes.

"Overall, the share of equities in portfolio mixes declined year over year by nearly six percentage points, to 23%," it said.

What's more, the growth focus, through tech stocks, transitioned to value stocks.

"Despite the global unpredictability, HNWIs and wealth management firms remain interested in alternative investments and notably in ESG products, too," Capgemini said.

While many HNWIs said they're enthusiastic towards alternative assets, wealth management firms are cautious - only a third of the 95 wealth management executives surveyed in 14 markets said they plan to add more alternative investment products to portfolios in the coming year.

"Alternative investments (other than digital assets) yielded restrained enthusiasm from risk-averse investors, we learned through out January 2023 HNWI survey," Capgemini said.

When it comes to ESG, 40% of respondents said that their returns from ESG-linked assets were like those from non-ESG-linked assets.

Only 23% said ESG-related returns were higher than non-ESG-linked assets, while 27% said returns were lower.

Elsewhere, Asia Pacific HNWIs are catching up to those in North America, with a 4.9% delta between North American and APAC HNWI population growth and a 4.7% difference in financial wealth last year narrowing North America's dominance.

Within the APAC region, Australian UHNWIs have proven resilient, despite the 4.5% ASX 200 decline.

"HNWI expectations throughout 2023 will likely be more demanding, complex, and diverse: value-added services will take on greater importance to retain client loyalty," Capgemini said.

Read more: Capgemini
