Hines enters Australian industrial sector

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 22 APR 2022   12:26PM

The global investment firm has purchased a portfolio of four logistics properties in Sydney and Brisbane for a combined $211.5 million from local fund manager Pipeclay Lawson.

They will be held by the Hines Asia Property Partners (HAPP) a diversified, open-ended fund.

The four assets mark HAPP's first logistics acquisition in Australia and underlines the fund's commitment to the industrial sector, Hines said.

Three of the properties are in large land sites in western Sydney, and the fourth is located in Brisbane's Trade Coast precinct.

Alysia Reilly, head of industrial and logistics for Australia at Hines, said that the four assets, which together span more than 58,000 square metres (624,307 square feet), will provide the company with immediate scale and a solid foundation on which to grow its industrial and logistics platform in the country.

"Our acquisition strategy is location-driven so the fact that this portfolio was heavily weighted to Sydney was a key driver," Reilly said.

"We are actively targeting locations that fit Hines' last-mile/urban logistics criteria and assets that we can transition into next-generation urban infill distribution centres over time."

Pipeclay Lawson was represented by JLL's Roger Miller, Tony Iuliano and Gary Hyland.

