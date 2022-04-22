Hines enters Australian industrial sector

Hines enters Australian industrial sectorBY CHLOE WALKER | FRIDAY, 22 APR 2022 12:26PM
Read more: Hines, Pipeclay Lawson, Alysia Reilly, JLL
The global investment firm has purchased a portfolio of four logistics properties in Sydney and Brisbane for a combined $211.5 million from local fund manager Pipeclay Lawson.
They will be held by the Hines Asia Property Partners (HAPP) a diversified, open-ended fund.
The four assets mark HAPP's first logistics acquisition in Australia and underlines the fund's commitment to the industrial sector, Hines said.
Three of the properties are in large land sites in western Sydney, and the fourth is located in Brisbane's Trade Coast precinct.
Alysia Reilly, head of industrial and logistics for Australia at Hines, said that the four assets, which together span more than 58,000 square metres (624,307 square feet), will provide the company with immediate scale and a solid foundation on which to grow its industrial and logistics platform in the country.
"Our acquisition strategy is location-driven so the fact that this portfolio was heavily weighted to Sydney was a key driver," Reilly said.
"We are actively targeting locations that fit Hines' last-mile/urban logistics criteria and assets that we can transition into next-generation urban infill distribution centres over time."
Pipeclay Lawson was represented by JLL's Roger Miller, Tony Iuliano and Gary Hyland.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Westpac giving away BT super business
Pension fund pushes for independent chair at Berkshire Hathaway
Aussies place 17th for crypto profits
Wayne Swan joins AIST board
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Keeping gender diversity on the agenda makes business sense
Breaking the bias in financial advice
Why scale and financial literacy can save the advice industry
The value of objectives-based managed accounts
Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD
With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?
Sarah Abood
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA