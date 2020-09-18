NEWS
Superannuation
Grow Super founder pleads guilty
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 18 SEP 2020   12:07PM

Grow Super founder Josh Wilson and former Grow employee Ben Trevisiol have plead guilty to using insider information to place a bet.

Wilson and Trevisiol were charged with using insider information to bet on the 2019 Dally M Awards. They both entered guilty please at Downing Centre Local Court today.

Alongside his role at Grow, Wilson was chief executive and founder of start-up sports technology company StatEdge and Trevisiol was managing director.

StatEdge had a contract with the NRL which included managing the votes for the Dally M Awards, meaning that Wilson and Trevisiol would have known who was leading the votes.

Trevisiol and Wilson placed bets on Craig Bellamy to win the Coach of the Year award, which he did.

The NRL Integrity Unit reported suspicious betting activity on the Dally M Awards to the police in November 2019.

For a period of time between 2018 and 2019 Grow Super and StatEdge shared an office in Surry Hills.

Wilson resigned from his role as co-founder and chief executive of Grow Super in May this year due to charges being laid over the Dally M bets.

Trevisiol was formerly general manager at Grow; he did not work at the fund during the time the bets were placed.

Two more Grow employees stepped aside in relation to the incident as an internal investigation into the matter was conducted.

IOOF, which is a minority shareholder in Grow Super with a director on the board, said at the time charges were laid that it was satisfied with the fund's handling of the matter.

Trevisiol will be sentenced on October 16, Wilson's sentencing is pending.

Read more: Grow SuperDally MStatEdgeBen TrevisiolJosh WilsonCraig BellamyIOOFSurry Hills
