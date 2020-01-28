NEWS
Executive Appointments
GQG Partners hires insto director
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 28 JAN 2020   11:49AM

Jeremy Crowley will leave his position at Bennelong Funds Management, where he served as an institutional distribution executive to step into his new role.

During his time in that role Crowley helped establish a number of boutiques across a wide range of asset classes.

Prior to Bennelong, Crowley worked at Pacific Current Group as a distribution associate.

Laird Abernethy, GQG Partners' managing director of Australia & New Zealand, said the hire comes as GQQ continues to receive strong support from the Australian institutional market.

"Jeremy's appointment is critical in ensuring we build on this support and deliver to our clients a first class service experience," Abernethy said.

Crowley said: "GQG Partners is one of the fastest growing, truly active investment managers globally. Having the opportunity to work with an experienced manager such a Rajiv Jain and continue to build on the institutional market here in Australia is a very exciting prospect."

GQG manages around $40 billion in discretionary and advisory assets worldwide, as at 31 December 2019, with $4 billion of that representing 30 institutional investors around Australasia.

Latest News
