Executive Appointments

Future Fund hires people and culture chief

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 23 SEP 2021   12:25PM

The sovereign wealth fund appointed a chief people and culture officer following an extensive search.

Kimberley Reid joined the executive team and reports to chief executive Raphael Arndt.

She was first appointed interim chief people and culture officer in May. Following an extensive search, the fund announced that Reid was made permanent in the role.

Reid is tasked with reinforcing the fund's culture and lead its human resources team, including the development of the Future Fund Academy, a learning and development hub.

Her experience includes working in senior roles in human resources with Hampton Reid Associates, Commercial Bank of Qatar and ANZ. She started her career in law and has also worked in consulting.

Arndt said that Reid brings a strong skill set and great experience that will help to mature the people and culture function and support the organisation as it continues to grow.

"I am confident that she will drive our ambition to codify and develop our culture and bring new and valuable perspectives to the senior leadership team," he said.

