Funeral insurer fined $4.75m

ACBF Funeral Plans has been ordered by the Federal Court to pay an additional $3.5 million penalty for misrepresenting that it was Aboriginal owned or managed when it was not.

ACBF, a wholly owned subsidiary of Youpla Group (then ACBF Group), offered its funeral expenses insurance policy Aboriginal Community Funeral Plan (ACF Plan) primarily to Aboriginal consumers, ASIC said.

Both entities have been in liquidation since 2022.

The $3.5 million penalty comes in addition to the $1.2 million penalty ordered in September 2023 over another misrepresentation that consumers would receive a lump sum payment when this was not the case.

This brings the total penalties ordered against ACBF to $4.7 million.

Additionally, Youpla was the subject of a case study in the Royal Commission into misconduct in the banking, superannuation and financial services industry.

ASIC chair Joe Longo said the penalty is a "strong deterrent" to anyone who tries to take advantage of Aboriginal consumers by making false claims.

"It is one of ASIC's enduring priorities to tackle misconduct targeting First Nations people and our work in this case shows exactly why," Longo said.

Handing down the decision, Justice Goodman agreed with ASIC's submission that ACBF's misrepresentation was "deliberate and callous and involved egregious conduct."

The decision follows ASIC's successful appeal to the Full Federal Court overturning part of an earlier decision in relation to the two entities handed down on 29 February 2024.

The matter was remitted to the Federal Court for a decision on the appropriate penalty, ASIC said.

ASIC is not to enforce either penalty without leave of the court because ACBF is in liquidation, it said.