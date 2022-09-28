Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Franking credit crackdown rife with unintended consequences: LICAT

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 28 SEP 2022   12:40PM

The Listed Investment Companies & Trusts Association (LICAT) has pulled no punches in its reprimand of the proposed legislative changes to franked distributions funded by capital raisings.

In a submission to Treasury, LICAT explained that while there may be mischievous situations involving tax avoidance and dividend distributions, the proposed legislation had problems emanating from within its conceptual heart.

"Proposed legislation has many unintended consequences for normal business operations," LICAT said.

"We seek to highlight that the proposed legislation as drafted would appear to inadvertently catch many thousands of situations of legitimate company operation and could accordingly delay or significantly discourage the normal processes of capital raising, investment and economic growth within Australia."

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

LICAT did acknowledge and appreciate that the intent of the legislation was to prevent situations of intended tax avoidance and manipulation of the franking system.

However, in its submission, LICAT also argued that it's a normal incident in the running of investment businesses to generate a profit and invest the resulting cash flow productively, by purchasing a further asset or applying the funds to the ongoing operations.

"Companies are expected to productively utilise their capital at all times and not merely hold cash until such a time as it's distributed to shareholders," LICAT said.

Moreover, the process of a company raising capital to create liquidity has nothing whatsoever to do with tax avoidance and the manipulation of the franking system, LICAT advanced. Rather, it's merely a normal exercise in cash flow management.

"The proposed legislation appears to be incorrectly targeting a normal and acceptable action - rather than targeting the very specific circumstances related to the tax evasion it seeks to prevent," LICAT said.

The government prepared exposure draft legislation to prevent companies from attaching franking credits to distributions to shareholders made outside the company's normal dividend cycle. This would be to the extent that distributions are funded directly or indirectly by capital raising activities that result in the issue of new equity interests.

Read more: LICATCapital raisingTax avoidanceListed Investment Companies & Trusts AssociationFranking creditTreasury
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

No surprise advice industry fears ASIC: Panel
CSLR legislation tabled, advice sector responds
The unintended consequences of the performance test
Adviser standards consultation commences
Crypto asset reforms underway: Treasurer
Government to review adviser professional standards
ASIC working to improve breach reporting regime
Review of ASIC funding model begins
Reserve Bank explores digital currency potential
FSC analyses super, advice developments

Editor's Choice

More consolidation is needed, says Diverger chief

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:56PM
Diverger managing director Nathan Jacobsen believes more consolidation must happen within the financial advice industry.

FPA calls for sunset on experience pathway

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:47PM
Most Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) members only support the introduction of an experience pathway if there is a sunset period included.

RBA progresses digital currency project

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre (DFCRC) and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) have released joint research report, providing an update on the possible central bank digital currency (CBDC) the two are exploring.

Consumer confidence jitters abate

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:04PM
Consumer confidence has increased to its highest level in nearly four months, according to Roy Morgan.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

SEP
29

AICLA/ANZIIF Claims Convention 

OCT
4

Investments in Super - Part 2 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Would you recommend a smaller fund if its two-year history to date recorded strong alpha?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Richard Ivers

PORTFOLIO MANAGER - EQUITIES
PRIME VALUE ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Portfolio management isn't the easiest of gigs, but a little competition isn't unusual for Prime Value Asset Management's Richard Ivers. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.