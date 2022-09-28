Franking credit crackdown rife with unintended consequences: LICAT

The Listed Investment Companies & Trusts Association (LICAT) has pulled no punches in its reprimand of the proposed legislative changes to franked distributions funded by capital raisings.

In a submission to Treasury, LICAT explained that while there may be mischievous situations involving tax avoidance and dividend distributions, the proposed legislation had problems emanating from within its conceptual heart.

"Proposed legislation has many unintended consequences for normal business operations," LICAT said.

"We seek to highlight that the proposed legislation as drafted would appear to inadvertently catch many thousands of situations of legitimate company operation and could accordingly delay or significantly discourage the normal processes of capital raising, investment and economic growth within Australia."

LICAT did acknowledge and appreciate that the intent of the legislation was to prevent situations of intended tax avoidance and manipulation of the franking system.

However, in its submission, LICAT also argued that it's a normal incident in the running of investment businesses to generate a profit and invest the resulting cash flow productively, by purchasing a further asset or applying the funds to the ongoing operations.

"Companies are expected to productively utilise their capital at all times and not merely hold cash until such a time as it's distributed to shareholders," LICAT said.

Moreover, the process of a company raising capital to create liquidity has nothing whatsoever to do with tax avoidance and the manipulation of the franking system, LICAT advanced. Rather, it's merely a normal exercise in cash flow management.

"The proposed legislation appears to be incorrectly targeting a normal and acceptable action - rather than targeting the very specific circumstances related to the tax evasion it seeks to prevent," LICAT said.

The government prepared exposure draft legislation to prevent companies from attaching franking credits to distributions to shareholders made outside the company's normal dividend cycle. This would be to the extent that distributions are funded directly or indirectly by capital raising activities that result in the issue of new equity interests.