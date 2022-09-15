Former fund manager, philanthropist Brian Sherman passes away

Brian Sherman has passed away at age 79 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

South-African born Sherman was chair and joint managing director of investment house EquitiLink Group. In his memoir, Lives of Brian, he recounted how he came to Australia with just $5000 and started the business at his kitchen table.

After selling EquitiLink in 2000 to Aberdeen Asset Management (now abrdn) for $80 million, Sherman became a prominent philanthropist, focused on the arts, animal rights, and the Jewish community.

He was also director of the Sydney Organising Committee for the Olympic Games and chair of its Finance Committee, chair of ASX-listed Aberdeen Leaders Limited, chair of several listed investment companies in the US and Canada, and a director of Channel Ten.

He was also co-founder and managing director of the animal charity Voiceless, director of the Sherman Centre for Culture and Ideas, president of the Australian Museum Trust, director of Sherman Galleries and the Sherman Contemporary Art Foundation, director of the Australia-Israel & Jewish Affairs Council, and chair of the Rambam Israel Fellowships program.

For his services to the community and his philanthropy, Sherman was awarded the Order of Australia medal in 2004. Over his lifetime, he also received the B'nai B'rith Gold Medal for outstanding humanitarianism (alongside his wife Gene), the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award, an Honorary Doctor of Letters from the University of Technology, Sydney, and, most recently, the 2022 Australian Museum Research Institute (ARMI) lifetime achievement award.