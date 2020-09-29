NEWS
Executive Appointments
Former Ellerston executive in new role
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 29 SEP 2020   11:54AM

Ellerston Capital's former head of institutional sales and client relations has nabbed a new role as head of marketing at a global investment manager.

Melinda Carter has joined L1 Capital as its new head of marketing, having left Ellerston in April 2019 after just over a year.

Carter took up a contract position at Aware Super as a product manager before taking on the role at L1.

Prior to Ellerston, Carter was a project manager of investment strategy review at HESTA and spent 11 years at GAM as head of product marketing and market director of institutional.

She spent a decade at Mercer in a number of consulting roles.

It has been a year of growth for L1 after it made two appointments earlier in June, bolstering its distribution and investment team.

Chris Clayton was appointed to the newly created role of head of distribution, joining from his position as partner at SeedPartnership.

The global investment manager also hired Aman Kashyap as an investment specialist from Prodigy Investment Partners after it closed earlier in the year.

