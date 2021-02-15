NEWS
Investment
Fiducian profit, growth jump
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 15 FEB 2021   12:30PM

ASX-listed Fiducian Group recorded a 7% increase in net profit to $5.7 million and a steady rise in funds under management, advice and administration (FUMAA) in its half-year results.

The group which includes funds management, financial advice and corporate and platform administration saw FUMAA jump 14% to $9.3 billion. This is an increase of 113% since 2015.

Net inflows in the platform administration segment were $86 million while funds management had a $620 million increase in funds under management.

Meanwhile, funds under advice increased 10.2% over the half-year to $3.4 billion due to positive net inflows and the recovery in markets.

Fiducian chair Indy Singh said the increase in FUA can be attributed to the strong relationship between planners and their clients.

"In addition, substantial marketing effort is being devoted to attract new clients and build the distribution base through quality financial planners," he said.

"There are a number of financial planners in discussion with us to join the network and after qualifying from the rigorous knowledge, and compliance selection process we put them through, could join the network."

Moving forward, the group is looking to capture market share in its platform business from the disintegration of large wealth businesses and attract independent advisers and firms from larger dealer groups.

In addition, it sees the opportunity to offer white-label products and expand its SMA offering.

For the funds management segment, Fiducian plans to expand distribution of its funds in New Zealand through established platforms and distribute to wholesale non-advised clients.

As at December 31, Fiducian Funds were at $3.38 billion, up from $2.79 billion in June last year.

Fiducian will pay an interim dividend of 12.3 cents per share fully franked.

"The financial results for the half-year once again demonstrate the resilience of our business, our ability to withstand the challenges posed by the impacts of COVID-19 on the economic environment and track-record to deliver stable returns to shareholders," Singh said.

