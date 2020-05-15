Fidante adds to London office

Challenger's multi-boutique business has added to its London office's institutional sales team.

Fidante Partners appointed Kerry Duffain to its institutional client solutions team in the London office.

Duffain was most recently the head of European distribution at East Lodge Capital Partners covering sales to European and Australian institutional investors.

In her new role, she will be tasked with Fidante's European distribution and identifying new product opportunities for the market.

Her hire comes after Fidante promoted David Cubbin as the London-based head of distribution in January, from senior institutional business development manager. Duffain reports to Cubbin.

"Kerry will be an invaluable addition to the Fidante team. She has an extensive network within the UK and European institutional market and a reputation for creating long-lasting client relations and confidence," Cubbin said.

"Her energy and drive will be a very welcome addition to our team as we grow our distribution footprint and seek to partner with talented investment managers looking for greater independence and alignment, in order to focus on what they do best - investing," Cubbin said.

Fidante Partners FUM fell 11% to $56 billion according to its March quarter update.

The business last February added London-based alternatives boutique FME Asset Management but it closed last year and Challenger wrote off $9 million in intangible asset and wind up costs following the closure, Financial Standard first reported.

Fidante's half year results for the period ending December 2019 said its income margin slipped marginally from 16 bps in 1H19 to 15 bps in 1H20, impacted by lower Europe transaction fees.