NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Fidante adds to London office
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 15 MAY 2020   12:43PM

Challenger's multi-boutique business has added to its London office's institutional sales team.

Fidante Partners appointed Kerry Duffain to its institutional client solutions team in the London office.

Duffain was most recently the head of European distribution at East Lodge Capital Partners covering sales to European and Australian institutional investors.

In her new role, she will be tasked with Fidante's European distribution and identifying new product opportunities for the market.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

Her hire comes after Fidante promoted David Cubbin as the London-based head of distribution in January, from senior institutional business development manager. Duffain reports to Cubbin.

"Kerry will be an invaluable addition to the Fidante team. She has an extensive network within the UK and European institutional market and a reputation for creating long-lasting client relations and confidence," Cubbin said.

"Her energy and drive will be a very welcome addition to our team as we grow our distribution footprint and seek to partner with talented investment managers looking for greater independence and alignment, in order to focus on what they do best - investing," Cubbin said.

Fidante Partners FUM fell 11% to $56 billion according to its March quarter update.

The business last February added London-based alternatives boutique FME Asset Management but it closed last year and Challenger wrote off $9 million in intangible asset and wind up costs following the closure, Financial Standard first reported.

Fidante's half year results for the period ending December 2019 said its income margin slipped marginally from 16 bps in 1H19 to 15 bps in 1H20, impacted by lower Europe transaction fees.

Read more: ChallengerFidante PartnersDavid CubbinKerry Duffain
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Challenger launches new retirement tool
Challenger winds up boutique partnership
Technical Services Forum: Testing risk tolerance
Challenger hires retail distribution lead
Boutique manager taps former Challenger executive
Investment manager launches income fund
Top picks for dividends during COVID-19
Challenger shuffles life portfolio asset allocations
Challenger general manager jumps to boutique
FICAP 2020 weeks away
Editor's Choice
Challenger launches new retirement tool
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:45PM
Challenger has launched a new tool to help retirees and pre-retirees better understand the financial realities of retirement.
State Street fund purges tobacco, weapons
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
State Street's international equities trust, which tracks MSCI World ex Australia, is set to exclude tobacco and controversial weapons.
Merging super funds guaranteed tax relief
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:04PM
Superannuation funds are set to permanently avoid negative tax outcomes upon merging, after an amendment bill sailed through parliament yesterday.
FASEA blame game on in earnest
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:45PM
Both the government and the opposition have been happy to blame one another for the Parliament's failure to pass the FASEA extension bill this week.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Ezr9thM0