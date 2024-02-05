Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Family Office

Family offices struggling to recruit: Study

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 5 FEB 2024   12:16PM

Over three in four family offices across the globe are finding it difficult to recruit legal and compliance staff, new research by Ocorian reveals.

Ocorian's latest global study, which surveyed 301 senior executives, including 50 family office investment managers in November last year, found that 70% of family offices are inadequately staffed in their compliance departments.

Around 64% of the respondents predict that it will be difficult to find the experienced and expert people they need, and about 40% of them forecast that recruitment is going to be much harder in years to come.

According to a report, family office investment managers have stated that the biggest obstacle to recruitment is the increasing complexity of regulatory issues faced by their companies worldwide.

The second biggest challenge is the rapidly increasing salaries of compliance and legal professionals, followed by the growing competition for regulatory and compliance professionals.

The final challenge is the increasingly global and international nature of regulatory issues that alternative fund managers face.

"Family offices are facing issues on a wide range of fronts as they struggle to recruit the expert and experience compliance and regulatory staff their businesses need," Ocorian head of regulatory and compliance Aron Brown said.

"On the one hand, they need to address issues with increasing regulatory complexity while also addressing issues with growing competition for compliance staff driving salaries and the cost to them higher."

Brown said Ocorian is increasingly seeing growing demand from its family office clients for support on regulatory and compliance issues as the growing complexity of their businesses increases costs.

"That is driving more outsourcing to third parties as firms recognise the need to ensure they are compliant," Brown said.

Read more: OcorianAron Brown
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Family offices embrace outsourcing: Study
Family office executives take investment reins: Ocorian
Family offices increasingly involved in succession planning
Family offices ready to take risks

Editor's Choice

BlackRock iShares adds to factor ETFs

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:47PM
BlackRock is set to add momentum, quality, and value ETFs to its range of iShares Factor ETFs. They will also be the first of the manager's products to be listed on Cboe Australia.

Scarcity buys stake in asset manager

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Scarcity Partners has bought into an $8 billion asset manager that caters to private wealth firms.

Oaktree's local head of distribution resigns

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:12PM
Oaktree Capital Management's head of distribution for Australia and New Zealand has left the firm and is currently on gardening leave.

SMSFA prepares delegates for major super tax reform

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:40PM
The SMSF Association is urging the wealth management sector to embrace learning opportunities at this year's National Conference, particularly as major reforms such as the $3 million superannuation tax changes loom.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Mair

CHIEF MEMBER & ADVICE OFFICER
UNISUPER
UniSuper chief member and advice officer Danielle Mair's professional tapestry has been marked by a steadfast commitment to leadership, a relentless focus on customer experience, and a drive for cultural and business transformation. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach