Family offices struggling to recruit: Study

Over three in four family offices across the globe are finding it difficult to recruit legal and compliance staff, new research by Ocorian reveals.

Ocorian's latest global study, which surveyed 301 senior executives, including 50 family office investment managers in November last year, found that 70% of family offices are inadequately staffed in their compliance departments.

Around 64% of the respondents predict that it will be difficult to find the experienced and expert people they need, and about 40% of them forecast that recruitment is going to be much harder in years to come.

According to a report, family office investment managers have stated that the biggest obstacle to recruitment is the increasing complexity of regulatory issues faced by their companies worldwide.

The second biggest challenge is the rapidly increasing salaries of compliance and legal professionals, followed by the growing competition for regulatory and compliance professionals.

The final challenge is the increasingly global and international nature of regulatory issues that alternative fund managers face.

"Family offices are facing issues on a wide range of fronts as they struggle to recruit the expert and experience compliance and regulatory staff their businesses need," Ocorian head of regulatory and compliance Aron Brown said.

"On the one hand, they need to address issues with increasing regulatory complexity while also addressing issues with growing competition for compliance staff driving salaries and the cost to them higher."

Brown said Ocorian is increasingly seeing growing demand from its family office clients for support on regulatory and compliance issues as the growing complexity of their businesses increases costs.

"That is driving more outsourcing to third parties as firms recognise the need to ensure they are compliant," Brown said.