Fake tax agent penalised

The Federal Court of Australia has fined a woman $40,000 for providing illegitimate tax agent services for four years.

Arlene Caolboy was fined $40,000 after she was found to have provided tax agent services to 350 taxpayers over the last four years while falsely advertising that she was a registered tax agent.

The Federal Court imposed an injunction preventing Caolboy from providing tax agent or BAS services for three years and remains unregistered from the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB).

Justice Michael Wheelahan noted that Caolboy's actions were at the "serious end of the spectrum" as her clients had their tax affairs managed by a person without the requisite qualifications.

However, it was Caolboy's cooperation with the TPB and ATO that led to a lower penalty as she admitted to the contraventions and voluntarily disclosed the client records and her income for the services she provided.

TPB chair Ian Klug said Caolboy undermined the tax profession and system by misrepresenting herself as a registered tax agent.

"We believe the Court has reached an appropriate punishment for Caolboy's misconduct. It is a clear message to any others providing tax agent services unlawfully that the TPB will take firm action," he said.

"However, we do take into account personal circumstances and, as demonstrated here, may recommend leniency where someone co-operates fully with us."