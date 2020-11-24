ESG bringing the family together

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing have emerged as a common interest for high net worth families who have competing interests over financial advice, risk and objectives, new research shows.

Barclays Private Bank found that by 2030 the wealthiest people in the world are due to transfer US$15 trillion of private wealth to their families and ESG assets serve as mutual ground.

Over 60% of family members consider the differing attitudes towards risk as the greatest point of conflict with 35% of over 60-year olds concerned their children will take more risk when they take over the family wealth.

But it is the younger family members who are looking beyond the traditional methods of philanthropy to create positive social and environmental outcomes.

Nearly 70% of those over 60-years old and 50% of those between 40 and 60-years old state their children had lead ESG investment matters for the family.

But it is not just the children that consider ESG investing important with over a third of all generations considering it as highly important to them with 36% of 40-60 year-olds and 35% of over 60 year-olds.

"The older generations show similar levels of interest in investing sustainably, as a result of their children's influence. Sustainable investing, therefore, serves as a common ground for the different generations with all involved looking to make a positive impact with their wealth," the report said.

The majority of HNW individuals say that they have now adapted their investments to be more ethical with 80% of those under 40 years, 78% of 40-60 year olds and 73% of over 60 year olds.

Further to this, the research found the impact of the pandemic as a catalyst for sustainable investing.

"As a result, the pandemic and lockdowns across the world have created a greater sense of urgency for charitable giving and accelerated the growing interest in sustainable investing," the report said.

But overall, Barclays Private Bank said, HNW investors using sustainable investing in portfolios as well as unifying the family, can enable smarter succession so that family wealth can meet the needs of all generations.