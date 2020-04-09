NEWS
Economics
Economic impact worst since WWII: Research
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 9 APR 2020   12:32PM

The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest shock to the Australian economy since World War II, according to Roy Morgan.

New analysis from the research house confirms Australia is facing the biggest single hit to its economy and workforce in 75 years, with an extra 1.4 million Australians now out of work.

The economic fallout of the pandemic continues to evolve, with Roy Morgan's latest figures showing 27.4% of the workforce are now unemployed or underemployed.

While the health impacts of the government's social distancing measures are beginning to bear fruit with the rate of new cases having reduced recently, the economy is taking on water.

Businesses within customer focused industries such as hospitality and retail have shut down in many instances, causing unemployment and underemployment to rise from 2.16 million or 15.6% of the workforce, to 3.92 million, representing 27.4% of the workforce.

All told, more Australians are looking for work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic than during Australia's last recession during the early 1990s, the worst impact on the local economy since World War II, Roy Morgan said.

"What started as a hit to the education and travel industries when flights from China were banned on February 1, quickly emerged as a serious threat to Australia's economy in early March," Roy Morgan chief executive Michele Levine said.

"The rapid responses of governments around Australia to enforce tough new guidelines on social distancing and self-isolating has significantly reduced the spread of the virus through the community but at the same time delivered a hammer blow to the employment fortunes of many Australians.

"A record 3.92 million Australians are now looking for work or looking for more work - over a quarter of Australia's 14.3 million strong workforce. Unemployment more than doubled in a matter of days, up by a staggering 1.4 million to 2.4 million in the second half of March compared to the first."

Levine said the government's JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme - which made its way through parliament this week - has provided certainty to many Australians, with the firm's first ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Rating taken since the announcement showing a record bounce in the index of 6.6 points to 71.9, up from a record low of 65.3.

"The results from today's Roy Morgan March employment and unemployment estimates show the value of timely data closely tracking the employment statuses of Australian workers," Levine said.

"In this uncertain time with many Australians unsure when they will be able to resume their previous employment, it is vital for governments and policy-makers dealing with the fallout to have the most up-to-date data on the state of the labour market to make the right decisions."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Time to step up or face the music

ALLY SELBY
ALLY SELBY
While there may be uncertainty surrounding the economic implications of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic, one thing is clear; if business leaders are not consistent, empathetic and clear with their response, they should prepare to face the music.
Is it time to lean on the Future Fund?

KANIKA SOOD
KANIKA SOOD
The government's $213 billion stimulus package is set to push up the country's total debt but experts say it is not reason enough to draw down on the sovereign wealth fund.
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG

HARRISON WORLEY
HARRISON WORLEY
Australia's superannuation sector is fighting a war on three different fronts, as the economic fallout of COVID-19 continues to bite.
How PYS changes caused 34% premium hikes

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Significant hikes in group insurance premiums have been put down to the Protecting Your Super reforms - with members of four superannuation funds facing premium increases of 34%.
