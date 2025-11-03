Newspaper icon
Family Office

EC Pohl expands presence in UK with acquisition

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 3 NOV 2025   12:10PM

EC Pohl & Co has acquired UK investment management firm, Sanford DeLand Asset Management (SDL), effective 1 November 2025.

Upon completion, SDL will operate as a wholly owned autonomous business with longstanding SDL co-managers, Eric Burns, David Beggs and Chloe Smith, remaining responsible for managing the SDL UK Buffettology and Free Spirit Funds.

EC Pohl & Co's executive chair and chief investment officer Manny Pohl will become chair of SDL and Scott Barrett will become chief financial officer.

"This acquisition of a licensed firm in the UK strengthens EC Pohl & Co's global presence," Pohl said.

"In addition, we saw a strong alignment in investment approach and cultural values in SDL and the current team supported by Eric, David and Chloe has a solid and proven track record of delivering exceptional returns for investors since inception."

EC Pohl & Co is a family office with investments in several companies providing financial services. Individually managed, share portfolio services are provided to sophisticated investors by its wholly owned subsidiary EC Pohl & Co Private Wealth.

Its other associate, ECP Asset Management, offers investment management services to large institutional investors in Australia and to those globally via its ECP Global Growth Fund.

Following the acquisition, ECP Asset Management and SDL will continue to operate as independent standalone entities.

EC Pohl & Co will provide SDL with operational resources and a broader reach without disruption to the team or the funds.

SDL's founder and chief investment officer Keith Ashworth-Lord will remain with the business until next year to ensure a seamless transition before his planned retirement.

"Having known Manny Pohl for some time I'm very confident EC Pohl & Co is the right long-term steward of Sanford DeLand. The most important aspect for me is alignment on investment philosophy and ensuring the SDL investment team maintains decision making autonomy while gaining the backing of a larger, supportive parent company," Ashworth-Lord said.

"Investment continuity is key for us as we start the transition to ensure no disruption for investors in the Buffettology and Free Spirit Funds."

This acquisition follows EC Pohl & Co's acquisition of an equity stake in the UK listed investment trust, Athelney Trust, in 2022.

