Digital fact-find gains momentum

A new digital fact-finding solution, which is saving financial advisers nearly six hours per client, has snapped up partnerships with Centrepoint Alliance and other mid-tier licensees.

Advice Revolution, founded by former advisers Adrian Patty and Shaun Green, aims to eliminate the double-entry of client data and ultimately improve business efficiencies.

Advisers typically ask clients to enter data on a device which then captures conversations during client meetings.

Patty said: "We want to help advisers who have borne the brunt of ongoing regulatory change. The most effective way to counter the increased cost to serve is through digital fact finding. So far, only 25% have made this leap and we want to help take this to 100%. There's so much opportunity ahead with technology and the first step is to go digital."

Advice Revolution has recently released a free mini fact-find, which removes the need to use PDF-based fact-finds and do-it-yourself online survey tools.

The impact of this is a better experience for clients and less time spent by advisers, leading to more profit, not to mention more productive meetings, Patty said.

The startup has raised funding from a number of industry participants, advisers and early users. It will raise funds in another round in about 12 months' time.

Advice Revolution's advisory board consists of Innovating Advice founder Kate Holmes and CloudWave chief operating officer Hugh Bickerstaff.