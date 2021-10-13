Digital advice firm hires for institutional strategy

Ignition Advice has appointed a senior adviser to provide its senior management with guidance in executing not only its business strategy in Asia Pacific but also its global pension fund strategy.

Andrew Baker is currently a director of global advisory firm NMG Group and was previously a director at Five Forces Governance and Consulting.

Baker spent just over a year at QSuper as chief officer marketing and member experience and also at AustralianSuper as head of proposition, product and strategy.

He founded industry consulting firm Tria Investment Partners in 2004 prior to its acquisition by NMG Group. Baker was previously head of corporate super at Commonwealth Bank and director, head of products at Rothschild Asset Management.

"Andrew has deep expertise and knowledge of the financial services industry, particularly in product strategy, investments, policy and governance, and the insights he can provide will be extremely useful to Ignition's leadership team and board," Ignition chief executive Asia Pacific Craig Keary said.

"His experience spans both the private sector and not-for-profit organisations, and includes fast growth start-ups through to major institutions, which will stand Ignition in good stead as part of our long-term growth strategy."

Baker added that he is looking forward to helping the firm bring its expertise to the institutional market.

"To complete their core mission for members, superannuation and pension funds need to complement quality products and investment outcomes with advice and assistance that is low cost, robust, scalable, and compliant. Without this, many years of contributions and investment returns can be quickly dissipated via bad decisions," he said.

"Ignition's superannuation and retirement journeys allow the mission of super and pension funds to be completed, and members' best possible retirement realised."