Dexus inches closer to Atlassian HQ

Dexus expects to own 60-65% of the tower that will house Atlassian's Sydney headquarters upon completion.

The Australian developer and real estate group has conditionally exchanged binding transaction documents with Atlassian to fund, develop and invest with Atlassian in the 40-storey office building on 8-10 Lee Street.

This follows Dexus entering binding terms to provide a framework for the transaction that were previously announced to the ASX in July last year.

In its latest ASX announcement, Dexus said it has worked with Atlassian to develop the design and progress negotiations with several third-party stakeholders to facilitate the development, including the NSW government on the project development agreement.

It said it will fund 100% of the project costs during construction through debt facilities.

"This unique project will catalyse Sydney's innovation and technology precinct, Tech Central and set a new global benchmark in sustainability and smart workplace that challenges the status quo," Dexus chief investment officer Ross Du Vernet said.

"It has been a productive partnership over the past eight months in which we have worked with Atlassian to make their bold vision a reality, and we are looking forward to the long-term relationship."

Construction on the tower, set to include a hybrid concrete and timber design, naturally ventilated areas akin to an outdoor garden on each floor and an exterior of glass and steel, is expected to commence this year.

The total project costs are expected to be about $1.4 billion.