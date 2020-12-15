NEWS
Executive Appointments
Departure at Perpetual small caps team
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 15 DEC 2020   12:48PM

A UBS sell-side analyst who joined Perpetual's small caps team last year has left.

Dean Fremder was hired as a dedicated small caps analyst last year to assist lead manager Jack Collopy in 2019 after seven years at UBS's small-cap sales desk, Morningstar said.

He left the team on December 9, Morningstar said in a note while holding the fund's rating steady at neutral.

Perpetual this year paid about $465 million to buy a 75% interest in US-based value manager Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss.

It has since pruned its offering and bid farewell to some investors, including lead global equities portfolio manager Garry Laurence as Perpetual handed over the management of strategies in the asset class to Barrow Hanley, and analyst Nick Vidale.

In October, Perpetual Private lost its head of multi-manager Theo Sofios also left.

On product front, it has axed geared investment options and revised fees on WealthFocus platform.

