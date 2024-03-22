Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Deloitte eyes more mergers and product innovation

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 22 MAR 2024   12:44PM

Superannuation funds will be focused on ongoing merger activity and strengthening retirement strategies and product solutions in the next few years, according to Deloitte's Dynamics of the Australian Superannuation System report.

The report forecasted that merger activity will continue, resulting in the development of larger funds and mega-funds with assets exceeding $100 billion. Subsequently, the number of market participants is expected to shrink, and up to 12 mega-funds are expected to emerge in the coming years. A similar prediction was made by Mercer in its recent Shaping Super report.

"These funds will increase their foreign investments due to their size and the relative size of global opportunities compared to the small Australian market. They will also increase investment in privately held assets," the report said.

Additionally, Deloitte observed that account consolidation has been continuing at pace, driven by market and legislative forces, including funds and financial services providers encouraging members to consolidate their superannuation arrangements. The ATO is also actively working to provide information through the MyGov portal to help individuals identify if they have multiple super accounts and consolidate them into the account of their choice.

The stapling measures under the Your Future, Your Super legislation, introduced in November 2021, have been an additional driver in this area.

"Initiatives such as account stapling and proactive consolidation of small accounts by the ATO seek to boost further consolidation of accounts which will reduce the drag of unnecessary fees associated with multiple accounts for an individual as well as make it easier for people to keep track of their superannuation," the report said.

Meanwhile, retiring members need guidance to manage their retirement savings. They'll need to balance not drawing down too quickly and risking outliving their savings with not drawing down too slowly and living more frugally than necessary, the report said.

The Retirement Income Covenant (RIC) aims to improve outcomes for members, but funds lack complete information on their members. As such, trustees must develop a plan to address the data gaps to "construct better segmented cohorts of members."

The RIC also provides "real opportunities as well as challenges" for the industry to innovate and develop retirement products to enable retirees to manage the dual risks of longevity and investments, while still being simple and easy to understand, Deloitte noted.

Read more: SuperannuationDeloitteATOMercerMyGovRetirement Income Covenant
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Industry funds set to gobble up over 50% of superannuation assets
JANA wins mandate from public sector super fund
Treasury releases draft legislation for new $3m super tax
Government consults on options to improve performance test
Super on unpaid parental leave extended in Western Australia
Best default super funds revealed
Major decline in group insurance coverage: ASFA
Super funds convene with assistant treasurer
HESTA names head of investment execution
Experts issue warning over AI washing

Editor's Choice

Funds SA asset allocation head to depart

ELIZABETH FRY
The $42 billion public sector investment manager confirmed its asset allocation lead will leave the fund next month and take a short career break.

ASIC's harsh words to directors: 'It's not meant to be easy'

ELIZA BAVIN
ASIC chair Joe Longo had some choice words for company directors who complain about keeping up with their regulatory obligations.

Why active managers are falling behind in emerging markets

ELIZA BAVIN
A new research paper from VanEck revealed active managers have historically underperformed in emerging markets.

Deloitte eyes more mergers and product innovation

ANDREW MCKEAN
Superannuation funds will be focused on ongoing merger activity and strengthening retirement strategies and product solutions in the next few years, according to Deloitte's Dynamics of the Australian Superannuation System report.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach